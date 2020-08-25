 Skip to main content
Central Catholic shuts out Ord, 10-0
Central Catholic shuts out Ord, 10-0

WOOD RIVER — Grand Island Central Catholic scored seven runs in the first inning and went on to post a 10-0 four-inning win over Ord Tuesday at Wood River.

Andrea Palma pitched all four innings for Central Catholic (6-0). She gave up just one hit with six strikeouts.

Jessica Zehendner had a home run for GICC in the first inning. Alexis Mudloff had two hits for the Crusaders while Boston Boucher drove in three runs.

Ord 000 0—0 1 3

GICC (6-0) 710 2—10 7 1

WP — Palma. LP — Holm. 2B — GICC: Mudloff 2. 3B — GICC: Boucher, Zehendner, O’Neill. HR — GICC: Zehendner.

