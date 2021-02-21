Central City claims Class C crown

OMAHA — A journey that began when these Central City wrestlers were 3 and 4 years old culminated Saturday in the Class C state team championship.
Entering the championship bouts at CHI Health Center, the Bison and David City Aquinas were tied 123-123 with defending champion David City not far behind with 105.
Central City had four wrestlers in the finals while Aquinas had three. More importantly, two of those bouts — at 113 and 138 pounds — were head-to-head matchups.
Wins in both of those bouts — including a dramatic, triple overtime victory by Cole Kunz at 113 — powered Central City to a 135-127 win and for the program’s second team title.
Central City won the 2013 crown, a trophy that served as an inspiration to future Bison.
“It’s almost indescribable because this is such a special, special group of guys,” Central City coach Darin Garfield said. “I’ve had the amazing pleasure of coaching them since they were 3 and 4 years old. This group has stayed intact as a cohesive unit from that time all the way through the time they’ve put in.
“They put a lot of their social life on hold so they can achieve things like this. I’m so very, very proud of this group. They deserve it because of the work that they’ve put in.”
Kunz’s victory at 113 came minutes after junior Drew Garfield got the finals off to a good start with a 4-2 win at 106 pounds over Oakland-Craig senior Trenton Arlt.
Then Kunz and Jakob Kavan of Aquinas dueled in one of the night’s most thrilling matches. Kunz took a 3-1 lead before Kavan fought back to score escape points at the end of the second period and early in the third to force overtime.
Through those scoreless extra minutes Kunz was close to escaping from the down position a couple of times before finally breaking free with 14 seconds remaining for the 4-3 win and four points that, had Kavan won, would have tied the team score 127-127.
“Hard work, that’s what we do at Central City, hard work every day,” Kunz said. “It just pushes you to go a lot harder. That could have sealed the team championship with Dyson coming up soon.”
Dyson is Kunz’s older brother, who was watching Cole earn the victory on one of the televisions in the athletes waiting area as he prepared for his 138-pound bout against another Aquinas wrestler, Hunter Vandenberg.
Knowing what was at stake, Dyson Kunz took the fight almost immediately to Vandenberg. Kunz took a 4-1 lead in the first period, an advantage that grew to 7-2 by the end of the second period.
Kunz gave Vandenberg an escape point in the middle of the third period that produced a 7-3 decision. Kunz knew those four points had secured the team title for the Bison though there were still eight finals to come.
“I didn’t want to be in any other place but the place I was put in there to clinch the team title,” Kunz said. “I like the pressure on myself. I was just so ready to go. I had a disappointing match in the semis. This time my mindset was better. I’m just so happy.”
Keeping the same mindset they carried into every match during the regular season was all Garfield wanted the past two days from his charges.
“We talked to them before the finals, but the message was not different from what it has been all year,” Garfield said. “The only thing I asked of them all weekend long was to be themselves. We did not have to anything above and beyond what we normally do, just being their tenacious selves.”
Tenacious is exactly what Garfield and both Kunz brothers were in their finals. Dyson Kunz also earned his 200th career victory, bettering the previous school record for wins by 41.
“I’ve said this before, but generational talent,” Garfield said of Dyson Kunz. “It wasn’t just a talent but more of a drive and a work ethic. He earned everything that he has achieved. I cannot wait to watch his career at Northern Colorado.”
St. Paul’s Baker claims title after placing fourth at districts
Many wrestlers who finish fourth at districts aren’t really considered to do much at the state tournament.
Not Kaleb Baker.
One week after the St. Paul sophomore finished fourth in the Class C, District 1 Tournament the previous week, he claimed the 120-pound title after defeating Logan View’s Dru Mueller in the final.
“I just wanted to place and qualify to state. No matter how I did, I would have been happy,” Baker said. “I had no idea I would be in the finals and end up winning. It just blows my mind.”
Baker is St. Paul’s first state champion since 2016 when teammates Tyler Cunningham and David Gross both won titles. Baker was also Wildcat coach Connor Bolling’s first state medalist in his four years of coaching. Teammate Nathan Scheer also medaled as he finished fifth at 220.
“This is amazing to give coach Bolling his first state champion in his first year of getting a medalist,” Baker said. “This is just great for our program and our coaches do an amazing job.”
Nebraska Christian’s Mundt pins way to second title
Nebraska Christian’s Carl Mundt wanted no part of overtime match with David City’s James Escamilla.
One week after Mundt won a 3-1 in overtime with Escamilla in the C-1 district meet, the Eagle senior pinned him in 3:30.
“I just wanted to be more physical and a lot more hand fighting,” he said. “I did whatever I could to get the pin.”