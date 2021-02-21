Central City claims Class C crown

“I didn’t want to be in any other place but the place I was put in there to clinch the team title,” Kunz said. “I like the pressure on myself. I was just so ready to go. I had a disappointing match in the semis. This time my mindset was better. I’m just so happy.”

Keeping the same mindset they carried into every match during the regular season was all Garfield wanted the past two days from his charges.

“We talked to them before the finals, but the message was not different from what it has been all year,” Garfield said. “The only thing I asked of them all weekend long was to be themselves. We did not have to anything above and beyond what we normally do, just being their tenacious selves.”

Tenacious is exactly what Garfield and both Kunz brothers were in their finals. Dyson Kunz also earned his 200th career victory, bettering the previous school record for wins by 41.

“I’ve said this before, but generational talent,” Garfield said of Dyson Kunz. “It wasn’t just a talent but more of a drive and a work ethic. He earned everything that he has achieved. I cannot wait to watch his career at Northern Colorado.”

St. Paul’s Baker claims title after placing fourth at districts