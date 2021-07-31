Central City/Fullerton blanks Columbus Lakeview 6-0 in Class B state tournament opener

CRETE — Three pitchers combined on a 3-hit shutout to lead Central City/Fullerton to a 6-0 blanking of Columbus Lakeview in the first round of the Class B American Legion seniors state tournament Saturday.
Kale Jensen extended his dominating postseason by shutting out Lakeview for five innings with five strikeouts and one walk.
Jensen has yet to allow a run in 12 innings of work in the postseason. Overall, his scoreless streak is 19 innings.
Grant Pickrel and Ashton Gragg combined to not allow a hit over the final two innings.
Central City/Fullerton jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Tanner Schneiderheinz came through with a two-out single to score Michael Rutherford and Dyllan Belleci.
Leading 3-0, Central City/Fullerton put up enough insurance runs to double that lead in the sixth, again with two outs.
Tres Gonsior hit a bases-clearing single to left that allowed Pickrel, Belleci and Jensen to cross home plate.
Jackson McGinnis and Aydon Nelson each finished with two of Central City/Fullerton’s eight hits.
Central City/Fullerton (23-4) faces Alliance Sunday at 5 p.m. Alliance scored three runs on just one hit in the sixth inning to edge Arlington 3-2.
Central City/Fullerton (23-4) 201 003 0—6 8 3
Col. Lakeview 000 000 0—0 3 1
WP—Jensen. LP—Tessendorf.
Hickman 11, Broken Bow 4
Hickman used five runs in the bottom of the first inning to down Broken Bow 11-4 in the first round of the Class B American Legion seniors state tournament Saturday.
Hickman took advantage of two errors, a wild pitch and a passed ball to generate the quick start.
Broken Bow trailed 6-0 entering the fifth when it got back into the game with four runs.
Blake Denson and Sawyer Bumgarner had RBI singles, Caden Holm added a bases-loaded walk and Max Denson added an RBI groundout.
But the comeback was short-lived when Hickman answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame.
Bumgarner finished 2-for-4 for Broken Bow (20-9), which plays in a 2:30 p.m. elimination game Sunday.
Broken Bow (20-9) 000 040 0—4 5 3
Hickman 510 041 x—11 7 0
WP—Paperhagen. LP—Harvey.