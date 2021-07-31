Central City/Fullerton blanks Columbus Lakeview 6-0 in Class B state tournament opener

CRETE — Three pitchers combined on a 3-hit shutout to lead Central City/Fullerton to a 6-0 blanking of Columbus Lakeview in the first round of the Class B American Legion seniors state tournament Saturday.

Kale Jensen extended his dominating postseason by shutting out Lakeview for five innings with five strikeouts and one walk.

Jensen has yet to allow a run in 12 innings of work in the postseason. Overall, his scoreless streak is 19 innings.

Grant Pickrel and Ashton Gragg combined to not allow a hit over the final two innings.

Central City/Fullerton jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Tanner Schneiderheinz came through with a two-out single to score Michael Rutherford and Dyllan Belleci.

Leading 3-0, Central City/Fullerton put up enough insurance runs to double that lead in the sixth, again with two outs.

Tres Gonsior hit a bases-clearing single to left that allowed Pickrel, Belleci and Jensen to cross home plate.

Jackson McGinnis and Aydon Nelson each finished with two of Central City/Fullerton’s eight hits.