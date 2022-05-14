Central City/Fullerton/Centura falls to Beatrice in first round of state baseball tournament

OMAHA — Beatrice coach Chris Belding put it simply when talking about pitcher Tucker Timmerman after Saturday’s Class B state baseball tournament victory.

“Tucker is Tucker,” he said. “He threw the ball great.”

Timmerman, a Nebraska recruit, struck out eight in five innings as the Orangemen defeated Central City/Fullerton/Centura 8-1 in a first-round game at Werner Park.

“I started with my fastball and my slider also was really working,” he said. “We didn’t know a lot about them but we hit the ball pretty hard today.”

The victory boosts the defending Class B champion into a winners bracket game on Monday at 4 p.m. at UNO’s Tal Anderson Field.

The 20-3 Kernels will play Norris in a 10 a.m. losers bracket game Monday at UNO. The top-ranked Titans fell to Waverly 5-4 in another first-round game Saturday.

The first inning set the unfortunate tone for the Kernels, who committed two errors that led to two early Beatrice runs. Austin Burroughs brought home both runners with a two-run double.

Both teams scored a run in the third before the Orangemen tacked on three in the fourth. Adam DeBoer belted a two-run single and Timmerman had a run-producing sacrifice fly.

Beatrice added two more in the sixth on a two-run double by Caleb Jobman.

The Orangemen also got solid offense from Max Reis and Deegan Nelson, who were both on base five times and scored four runs.

“Max can cause havoc on the bases,” Belding said. “And Deegan has been hitting the ball hard lately.”

Kernels coach Brandon Detlefsen said it just wasn’t his squad’s day.

“Our guys were amped up, but maybe a little too amped up,” he said. “It was unusual for us to make two early errors like that and our overall performance just was not good.”

It was the second straight loss for the Kernels, who reached state as a wild card after losing to Hastings in districts.

Detlefsen said he hopes CCFC can put the loss behind them and be ready to play Norris on Monday.

“We know we have a tough game ahead on Monday,” Detlefsen said. “But our guys will come ready to play.”