Central City/Fullerton/Centura opens season with win over Raymond Central

CENTRAL CITY — The Central City/Fullerton/Centura baseball team won their season opener at home Friday night beating Raymond Central 13-3 in 5 innings.

On a brisk night in Central City, the Kernels bats were about the only thing that was warm.

In fact, they were hot.

CCFC complied all 13 runs on nine hits. They led 6-0 after two innings, but did strikeout five times in those early frames.

Coach Brandon Detlefsen said they were a bit anxious to start the season.

“Our guys were a little antsy, a little jittery for our first game at the plate.” Detlefsen said they were trying too hard at the plate. “They were pressing and trying to do more than what they actually were.”

Although a bit antsy, CCFC did put up five hits, six runs, and three walks in the first two innings against Raymond Central starting pitcher Colby DenHartog.

Kernels lead-off hitter Carter Noakes set the tone for the game going 3 of 4 with two RBI’s and scored two runs scored.

“He is a solid player for us,” said Detleftsen about the high school junior. “He was consistent for us every time he went up last year for us. He is a solid lead-off hitter.”

CCFC created scoring opportunities for themselves by swiping ten bags in the game to help get the runners in scoring position.

Kale Jensen got the start for CCFC going 2.2 innings allowing only one run on two hits, and three walks, while striking out three. He was pulled in the third innings with two hits.

“You don’t want to burn him out on the first time out,” said Detlefsen.

Ashton Gragg and Bryce Gorecki pitched in relief for the Kernels allowing two runs, on two hits while walking only one and striking out two combined.

Detlefsen said he wanted to see what some of his other arms could do out of the gate.

“We have a deeper pitching staff this season than we have had in the past years,” he said. Detletsen added allowing only what his team did in what he called a, “tight strike zone” was a good night on the hill.

Raymond Central coach Corey Serrano also said the strike zone was tight, a bit too tight for his liking.

“I would say that is about the tights (strike) zone I have been around in 3-4 years.

Raymond Central pitching walked seven batters with DenHartog surrendering four free passes.

Serrano said the small strike zone was a good learning experience for his team.

“It’s good for the kids to learn that they have to throw strikes across the plate and pall ball,” he said. “We just didn’t do it as well as they did today.”

The Mustangs committed three errors in the field which didn’t help their cause either.

Serrano said after winning their season opener 11-8 at home the night before, Friday night’s game had a much different feel.

“We used last night’s game to build some confidence for the season,” he said.

Serrano said Kale Jensen was tough on the hill.

“Kale is a good pitcher. He is a hard guy to go up against.”

The coach did add that he thought his guys did a nice job of putting the ball in play well against CCFC Friday night, but only managed the four hits.

The Mustangs did manage to score three runs in the third inning but those were their only runs of the game.

“It’s early in the season, so bats will be slow sometimes,” said Serrano.

CCFC senior Grant Pickrel ending the game with a two-RBI double to plate the winning runs. Detlefsen said Pickrel’s performance was a pleasant surprise.

“We used a DH for him all last season so we let him bat this game and he goes 2-3. If we can get production like that from the nine hole all season long, it will be a good year for us,” Detlefsen said.

DenHartog was the only Raymond Central player with multiple hits going 2-4 in the contest.

CCFC turns around and plays Thurston-Cuming County Saturday night on the road.

