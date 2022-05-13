Central City/Fullerton/Centura ready for second chance, takes on Beatrice

After suffering a loss in the Class B, District 3 tournament at home, the Central City/Fullerton/Centura baseball team got another chance.

The Kernels earned that after receiving one of the two wildcards to qualify for the state baseball tournament for the second consecutive season.

CCFC, rated No. 10 in Class B, take on No. 4 and defending champion Beatrice at 1 p.m. Saturday at Werner Park.

Kernel coach Brandon Detlefsen said he hopes CCFC can benefit from getting that wildcard. But he felt the strong season performance is what helped them get that opportunity. The Kernels started 15-0 and went 20-1 during the regular season before the loss to Hastings in the B-3 tourney.

“It stinks to lose in districts, especially at home, but we knew the opportunity for the wildcard was still there,” he said. “We want to take advantage now that we got that opportunity.

“We had such a strong season and beat some really good teams that helped us get that position that we are in.”

When it comes to state tournaments, the Kernels are no strangers. Not only does CCFC have the experience of playing there last year in going 1-2, but the experience of playing in the American Legion state tournaments.

All of the CCFC legion programs reached their state tournaments last year. That includes the Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus senior team that went undefeated and captured the Class C state tournament.

“Having that experience that we got last year is huge. Our guys know where things are laid and the comfort zone will be there for the atmosphere,” Detlefsen said. “I’m excited that we have a lot of guys who have a lot of postseason experience.”

Offensively, the Kernels are batting .351 on the season. Boston Caspersen and Bryce Gorecki led the CCFC offense with a .459 (34 of 74) and .456 (31 of 68) average, respectively. Kale Jensen is batting .433 (29 of 67) and Carter Noakes is at .375 (27 of 72).

“The top of our order can really compete,” Detlefsen said. “They have provided some big hits for us this season.”

The pitching staff has an ERA of 2.78. Noakes and Jensen are both 6-0 on the season. Noakes has 65 strikeouts, while Jensen has 45. Ashton Gragg is 4-0 with a 3.75 ERA and Grant Pickel is 3-0 with a 3.60 ERA. Caspersen has a 1.11 ERA with four saves,

“I feel like we are a lot deeper in our pitching staff this year,” Detlefsen said. “We have our starters that can put up good numbers for us and have some relief pitchers that can come in at any moment. We feel comfortable with whoever we bring in.”

The Kernels take on a Beatrice team that has hit .314 on the season. Tucker Timmerman leads the Orangemen offense with a .554 (31 of 56) average with 25 RBIs. He also leads the pitching staff with a 0.24 ERA with 53 strikeouts and given up only seven hits all year.

“He’s someone we’ll have to keep our eye on,” Detlefsen said. “He’s their best pitcher as well as their best hitter so we need to make sure he doesn’t get into his groove, especially pitching as he has only given up seven hits all season.”

“But they are a very solid team with solid pitchers. They have a lot of experience since they won it last year.”

Detlefsen said CCFC should worry about what they can control. He said he felt the Kernels tried to do too much in last year’s state tournament.

“I think things got out of our control because we were new to the whole thing last year so things got out of hand a little bit, especially in the first game,” Detlefsen said. This year our goal is we’re going down there and getting it done. Hopefully we can go down there and take care of business.”

