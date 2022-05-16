Central City/Fullerton/Centura stays alive with win over Norris

OMAHA — Central City/Fullerton/Centura remained alive in the state baseball tournament

The Kernels took control with three-run sixth inning in taking a 7-4 win over top seed and top ranked Norris Monday at Tal Anderson Field at UNO.

Carter Noakes went 6 1/3 innings to get the win. He gave up four hits and had four strikeouts. Blake Jensen and Bosten Caspersen combined to record the final two outs in relieF.

CCFC took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a Kale Jensen two-run home run in the bottom of the first.

Kellen Fries was 1 for 2 three RBIs for the Kernels. Noakes was 2 for 4 with a RBI.

Landon Meyer had three hits, including a home run for Norris (20-8).

CCFC will play at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Millard North.

Central City/F/CC (21-3) 220 003 0—7 8 1

Norris (20-8) 110 000 2—4 5 3

WP—Noakes. LP—Hestermann. 2B—CCFC: Caspersen; N: Fountain. HR—CC: Jensen; N: Meyer.