 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Central City/Fullerton/Centura wins again, defeats Elkhorn in elimination game at state baseball

  • 0
baseball file photo

OMAHA — The Central City/Fullerton/Centura baseball team is still alive.

The Class B, No. 10 Kernels won another elimination game after defeating Elkhorn 8-2 Tuesday at Millard North High School.

Trailing 2-1 in the fifth inning, CCFC’s Kale Jensen hit a game-tying double. Then, the Kernels scored on a walk, a wild pitch and a two-RBI double from Ashton Gragg.

Bosten Caspersen threw 5 1/3 strong innings for the Kernels, allowing two runs. Relievers Jakob Ruhl and Gragg teamed up to close the door on Elkhorn.

CCFC (22-3) will play Elkhorn North at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fricke Field.

Central City/Fullerton/Centura 8, Elkhorn 2

Central City/Fullerton/Centura (22-3) 000 150 2—8 9 0

Elkhorn (16-15) 110 000 0—2 7 2

W: Caspersen. L: Hinkle. 2B: CC, Gorecki, Gragg, Jensen.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rare auction of Michael Jordan's sneakers and trading cards expected to reach $4 million

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts