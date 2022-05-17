Central City/Fullerton/Centura wins again, defeats Elkhorn in elimination game at state baseball

OMAHA — The Central City/Fullerton/Centura baseball team is still alive.

The Class B, No. 10 Kernels won another elimination game after defeating Elkhorn 8-2 Tuesday at Millard North High School.

Trailing 2-1 in the fifth inning, CCFC’s Kale Jensen hit a game-tying double. Then, the Kernels scored on a walk, a wild pitch and a two-RBI double from Ashton Gragg.

Bosten Caspersen threw 5 1/3 strong innings for the Kernels, allowing two runs. Relievers Jakob Ruhl and Gragg teamed up to close the door on Elkhorn.

CCFC (22-3) will play Elkhorn North at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Fricke Field.