Central City/Fullerton looks to make a run at a Class B state championship

It took a longer time than expected, but the Central City/Fullerton seniors earned their way into another Class B state tournament late on Tuesday.

Central City/Fullerton needed to await for the winner of an elimination game between Waverly and Wahoo to be its opponent in the Area 4 tournament championship game.

When that elimination game turned into a 23-16 9-inning marathon, Central City/Fullerton was forced to keep waiting...and waiting...and waiting...before first pitch took place at 9:20 p.m.

“It was quite the night because it was so humid,” Central City/Fullerton coach Brandon Detlefsen said. “We were all sitting there sweating, so we had to make sure we had the guys in shade and kept them hydrated.

“It actually helped us out because Waverly and Wahoo were both battling out there. It started out a 10-2 game, and we thought Waverly would walk through it and be rested for us. Then Wahoo came back and made it an episode. You could tell the Waverly kids were running on fumes. They battled pretty darn hard in the final.”

But this group of Central City/Fullerton players are used to big games, and after falling behind 1-0 early came through to pick up a 3-2 victory.