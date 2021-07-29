Central City/Fullerton looks to make a run at a Class B state championship

It took a longer time than expected, but the Central City/Fullerton seniors earned their way into another Class B state tournament late on Tuesday.
Central City/Fullerton needed to await for the winner of an elimination game between Waverly and Wahoo to be its opponent in the Area 4 tournament championship game.
When that elimination game turned into a 23-16 9-inning marathon, Central City/Fullerton was forced to keep waiting...and waiting...and waiting...before first pitch took place at 9:20 p.m.
“It was quite the night because it was so humid,” Central City/Fullerton coach Brandon Detlefsen said. “We were all sitting there sweating, so we had to make sure we had the guys in shade and kept them hydrated.
“It actually helped us out because Waverly and Wahoo were both battling out there. It started out a 10-2 game, and we thought Waverly would walk through it and be rested for us. Then Wahoo came back and made it an episode. You could tell the Waverly kids were running on fumes. They battled pretty darn hard in the final.”
But this group of Central City/Fullerton players are used to big games, and after falling behind 1-0 early came through to pick up a 3-2 victory.
“We told them in the pregame talk that this group of guys have been through some big games in their careers, so it’s just another game,” Detlefsen said. “This bracket that we dealt with was very tough. There were a lot of solid teams. It was almost like a mini state tournament because of the talent level that was there.
“The guys rose to the occasion. The Lincoln Lutheran game was a walk-off win. We shut out Ashland, and that was the second or third time they’ve been shut out all year in the 40 games they played. They guys just battled and never quit.”
Many of this team’s players were part of the juniors team that qualified for that state tournament in 2019. And a majority of them were part of the Central City/Fullerton/Centura Kernels who qualified for the first time for the Class B state tournament during the spring high school season.
“We’re down four starters from the Kernels starting team, but we added two college kids back — Mike Rutherford and Kyle Knopik — who have been with us before,” Detlefsen said. “It’s kind of half of the team that was the Kernels’ starters.”
The Kernels went 1-2 in the state tournament, and Detlefsen said that experience can only help in the Legion state tourney.
“Playing in Werner Park was huge,” he said. “It was special for them. (Omaha) Skutt kind of took it to us the first game, but after that we settled in and learned we can play with the best teams in the state.”
The Class B Legion state tournament, which begins Saturday in Crete, is also full of challenges. Central City/Fullerton (22-4) begins the first day of play in the double-elimination event at 10 a.m. against Columbus Lakeview.
“It’s a pretty solid field,” Detlefsen said. “Lakeview, who we drew first, is a solid team. We’ve played them before multiple times in high-level situations. To get to state a couple years ago, that’s who we played, so we know they’re a solid team.
“Obviously Hickman is probably the top dog there because of who they have. I don’t know much about Alliance being way out there. It just looks like a solid tournament again.”
Central City/Fullerton has won nine out of its last 10 and seems to be clicking entering the state tournament.
“Pitching and defense have kind of been our focus,” Detlefsen said. “Tres Gonsior and Kale Jensen are two of the top pitchers in the state, obviously, and every time they’re on the mound we have confidence that we can win.
“Offensively our guys have been hitting the ball extremely well again this year. I think we have seven or eight homers with a lot of doubles and a lot of clutch hits. The guys one through nine put the bat on the ball, and there’s a lot of speed at the bottom of the order so when they do get on the big hitters can hit them in.”
Jensen didn’t allow a run over seven innings of work in the area tournament, and Gonsior earned the win in the championship game by allowing one earned run with seven strikeouts and three walks over 6 1/3 innings.
Offensively, Rutherford, Jackson McGinnis, Jensen, Gonsior and Aydon Nelson lead the way at the top of the lineup.
Detlefsen said the state tournament could be a special run for the team’s seniors.
“It’s going to be the last opportunity for this group of seniors,” he said. “There are six guys who this will be their last run, so hopefully we send them out in style because they’ve had a decorated career here.
“Just this summer they picked up four championships — a (Mid Nebraska) League championship, an east division championship, the (York) Cornerstone Classic tournament that we were in and now the district championship. They’ve been through many, many big games, so hopefully we can win five more.”
Broken Bow also qualified and will take on Hickman Saturday at 4 p.m.