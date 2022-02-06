Central City grabs Crusader Invite for first meet title of season

Despite that, Garfield said he was pleased with those efforts.

“Our big guns have always done their thing and we expect that from them but I thought Brandon had a great day for us,” Garfield said. “He won four matches for us today and I think this will help him get a top four seed as well as getting some confidence for next week.”

Dalton Lovejoy (second, 106), Dylan Lovejoy (fourth), Bryce Kunz (second, 152), Bryce Sutton (third, 160), Jaramie Elton (second, 182) and Riley Lavene (fourth, 220) were the other medalists for the Bison.

“We had a lot of kids who performed well for us today,” Garfield said. “Bryce (Kunz) got second and that’s good for him and Bryce (Sutton) finished third in a very difficult bracket that had a lot of rated guys in there so he had a good day as well. Overall, I hope this finish gives us confidence going into next week.”

Ord had five champions on the day in Hayden Kluthe (138), Brendan Boyce (145), Ryan Gabriel (No. 1 at 195), Trey Warner (No. 6 at 220) and Bridger Rice (No. 5 at 285).

Elliot Baker (fourth, 113), Trent McCain (fourth, 160), Hunter Meyer (second, 170) and Jed Boettcher (third, 285) were the other medalists.