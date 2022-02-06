Central City grabs Crusader Invite for first meet title of season

Central City was on a mission during the Crusader Invite at Grand Island Central Catholic Saturday.
The Bison had not won a tournament during the entire season.
Central City accomplished their mission with four champions in winning the tournament with 163 points, 12 more than runner-up Ord.
Although the Bison didn’t meet their goal of competing in the state duals in Kearney, CC coach Darin Garfield said he’s still happy to see the Bison win the meet, especially with districts coming up next week.
“We wanted to be competing in the state duals, which was a bummer for us but at the same time, we still had to do our job. We hadn’t won a team title all season so we made that our mission this week to get the job done,” Garfield said. “I’m very pleased with our guy’s effort today. They wrestled with a chip on their shoulder.”
Central City’s big three of Drew Garfield (No. 1 at 113 pounds), Cole Kunz (No. 1 at 120) and Tristan Burbach (No. 2 at 126) rolled in their brackets. Garfield and Kunz each improved to 42-0 on the season as they pinned their opponents in the finals, while Burbach had a medical forfeit win in his final match over Hastings St. Cecilia’s Manny Consbruck.
Brandon Fye was also a champion for the Bison as he won his match by injury default over Centura’s Mason Kuszak in the 132-pound bracket. Fye led 14-7 before Kuszak was injured and couldn’t continue.
Despite that, Garfield said he was pleased with those efforts.
“Our big guns have always done their thing and we expect that from them but I thought Brandon had a great day for us,” Garfield said. “He won four matches for us today and I think this will help him get a top four seed as well as getting some confidence for next week.”
Dalton Lovejoy (second, 106), Dylan Lovejoy (fourth), Bryce Kunz (second, 152), Bryce Sutton (third, 160), Jaramie Elton (second, 182) and Riley Lavene (fourth, 220) were the other medalists for the Bison.
“We had a lot of kids who performed well for us today,” Garfield said. “Bryce (Kunz) got second and that’s good for him and Bryce (Sutton) finished third in a very difficult bracket that had a lot of rated guys in there so he had a good day as well. Overall, I hope this finish gives us confidence going into next week.”
Ord had five champions on the day in Hayden Kluthe (138), Brendan Boyce (145), Ryan Gabriel (No. 1 at 195), Trey Warner (No. 6 at 220) and Bridger Rice (No. 5 at 285).
Elliot Baker (fourth, 113), Trent McCain (fourth, 160), Hunter Meyer (second, 170) and Jed Boettcher (third, 285) were the other medalists.
“We brought 10 guys down here and we medaled nine. That’s really a good day for us,” Ord coach Johnny Ference said. “We got a lot of pins during the tournament, especially early in matches which is always nice. You want to start peaking at this time of the year and I think we are. Trey is our only senior and he’s having a good season and we have a core of juniors who are doing great things as well.”
GICC had one finalist on the day in Ben Alberts. The No. 2-rated wrestler at 160 pounds fell to top-ranked Cameron Graham of Cross County/Osceola. Graham got the pin in 5:11 as he earned his third win of the season over Alberts.
Alberts fell to 38-4 on the season. Crusader coach Zach Schroder said Alberts is having a great season considering he didn’t wrestle last year because of a labrum injury.
“He still had a great day. Ben got a good win over Bryce Sutton in the semifinals (7-2) and I thought he did some good things against Graham,” Schroder said. “I’m just super proud of the season Ben is having and hopefully he can continue to do great things for us.”
The Crusaders had two other medalists in Sam Mueller (third, 138) and Hunter Borges (third, 195).