Central City putting together strong season

Central City wrestling coach Darin Garfield and the coaching staff couldn’t wait for the group they have now to get to the high school level.
The Bison have showed why this season. They are currently ranked in the top three of Class C in all of the Nebraska wrestling publications, including No. 1 by the NEwrestle.com website and the NSWCA. They also have six to eight wrestlers ranked, including two No. 1s.
“When this group was coming through our youth program, we were excited about getting them into the high school program,” Garfield said. “They stuck together all the way through and traveled all over the country and wrestled together. All that hard work is starting to pay dividends for us.”
Members of the Bison have had a lot of success during their high school careers, especially Dyson Kunz. The Northern Colorado recruit is a three-time state medalist while capturing the Class B 126-pound title last year. This season, he set the school record in career wins, which is now at 175, breaking the previous mark of 159, held by Connor Bolling, Jeremiah Dickinson and Koby Brandenburg.
Kunz is currently ranked No. 1 at 138 pounds in Class C in all Nebraska wrestling publications.
Garfield said Kunz does everything you want from an athlete.
“He does whatever it takes to better himself. I don’t know many kids who are willing to put in the time that he does,” Garfield said. “He travels all over the place to get better in the offseason. And the best thing is he’s coachable and is always looking to better himself. He leads by example by his hard work and does it vocally too. I feel blessed to have Dyson come through our program.”
Sam Moore and Tanner Schneiderheinz are two more seniors who have had success. Both are returning state qualifiers with Moore being a medalist. Moore is currently 28-0 and ranked as high as No. 2 at 170, while Schneiderheinz is 24-1 and ranked as high as No. 4 at 152.
“Those are also great examples of the leadership of guys who do things the right way,” Garfield said. “Both have state wrestling experience with Sam having a medal. That goes into play as far as a leadership role. Those are great kids as well.”
Johnny Scarlett (132), Kane VonBonn (145), Levi Villa (195) and Kyle Dittmer (195) are the other seniors on the Bison roster who are putting together strong seasons.
A few underclassmen are having success as well for the Bison, especially juniors Drew Garfield and Cole Kunz. Garfield, Darin’s son, is 25-0 on the season and ranked No. 1 at 106, while Kunz, Dyson’s younger brother, is 22-2 and ranked No. 2 at 113. Both are returning state qualifiers while Drew is a returning state medalist.
Darin said the two have been wrestling together since they were younger and have made each other better over the years.
“Those two kids have been side by side with each other all the way through starting in kindergarten and maybe before then,” Darin said. “They have had some battles over the years, even had to wrestle off for spots, and it’s been good for both of them. But they are great friends off the mat and definitely in each other’s corners all the time. It’s a great situation to have with those two making each other better.”
And Darin said he enjoyed watching Drew’s success not only as a coach but as a father as well. Drew won a battle of No. 1s at 106 at the Central City Invite Saturday when he defeated Aurora’s Caden Svoboda, No. 1 in Class B, 3-1.
“Wrestling is the glue that bonds the two of us and to experience that with him has been the thrill of my entire life,” he said. “I sometimes wish time would stop because I don’t want these moments to go by faster than what they already are but it’s been quite the blessing.”
Coach Garfield also commented on the success of freshman Tristan Burbach, who is 21-5 and ranked as high as No. 3 at 120, as well as Bryce Sutton (160), Gunner Bailey (285) and Brandon Fye (126). He added Jeremie Elton, who was a state qualifier last year, will see his first action Saturday after having surgery on his ankle.
“Tristan is having a great start to his high school career. He battles with Drew and Cole everyday in practice so that has helped him get better,” coach Garfield said. “Those other guys have contributed for us in some way. Brandon may have a losing record but he’s battled with a lot of very good kids and has done well. Bryce continues to get better as does Gunner. And Jeremie is healthy now and I can’t wait to see what he can do for us.”
While Garfield said he liked what he has seen from the Bison so far this season, he’s not completely satisfied about where they are at right now, especially after they finished second in their home tournament this past weekend. Aurora won the meet by 10 points.
“You can be on the right track but if you are not moving forward, you are still going to get run over. We are on the right track though,” Garfield said. “But we definitely saw some things from that tournament that we can get better at. We need to go into the wrestling room everyday to be better than what we were the day before.”
The Bison will compete in the Northwest Dual Tournament on Saturday. Aquinas, who is also No. 1 in Class C in a few other publications, is there along with defending Class B champion Hastings and returning Class B dual runner-up Pierce.
Milestones
Just like Kunz did for Central City, Aurora’s Trevor Kluck set the school record for career wins earlier this season, breaking Garret John’s record of 142. The Huskie senior is currently at 160.
Also, Palmer’s Chet Wichmann earned his 100th career victory during the Kearney Catholic Five-Team Tournament this past weekend.
Coaches, if you have had an athlete reach a milestone, please contact Marc Zavala at marc.zavala@theindependent.com.
Marc Zavala covers wrestling for the Independent.