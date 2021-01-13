Central City putting together strong season

And Darin said he enjoyed watching Drew’s success not only as a coach but as a father as well. Drew won a battle of No. 1s at 106 at the Central City Invite Saturday when he defeated Aurora’s Caden Svoboda, No. 1 in Class B, 3-1.

“Wrestling is the glue that bonds the two of us and to experience that with him has been the thrill of my entire life,” he said. “I sometimes wish time would stop because I don’t want these moments to go by faster than what they already are but it’s been quite the blessing.”

Coach Garfield also commented on the success of freshman Tristan Burbach, who is 21-5 and ranked as high as No. 3 at 120, as well as Bryce Sutton (160), Gunner Bailey (285) and Brandon Fye (126). He added Jeremie Elton, who was a state qualifier last year, will see his first action Saturday after having surgery on his ankle.

“Tristan is having a great start to his high school career. He battles with Drew and Cole everyday in practice so that has helped him get better,” coach Garfield said. “Those other guys have contributed for us in some way. Brandon may have a losing record but he’s battled with a lot of very good kids and has done well. Bryce continues to get better as does Gunner. And Jeremie is healthy now and I can’t wait to see what he can do for us.”