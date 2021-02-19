Central City’s Gunner Bailey earns semifinal berth by knocked off No. 1-ranked 285-pounder

OMAHA – After suffering a loss in his first match at the Class C, District 2 Tournament last week, Gunner Bailey thought his season was over.
The Bison 285-pound sophomore hasn’t lost a match since.
After coming back to finish third, he won two matches at the state tournament, including a win over top-ranked Jake Ingwersen of David City 8-4 to earn himself a semifinal berth after Friday’s action at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Bailey is one of six semifinalists for the Bison, who lead the team race with 69.5 points, just 5 1/2 ahead of second-place Aquinas.
Bailey was mugged by his teammates out in the hallway after the match was over.
“I never even thought this would be possible after that loss in districts,” Bailey said. “This is just amazing right now. I have to thank all my teammates for being in my corner all year.”
Bison coach Darin Garfield, who was picked up by Bailey after the victory, said the match was an amazing moment for Bailey, especially since he had to lose to 30 pounds from football season just to wrestle at the beginning of the season.
“That is just truly, truly amazing. I’m just so darn proud of that kid,” Garfield said. “He just continues to get better and I think he is in the best shape of his life. That was such a moment for our team.”
Bailey was down 4-3 entering the third period, but outscored Ingwersen 5-0 in the final period. After scoring an escape to tie the match, Bailey took the lead on a fleeing the mat penalty. Then after Ingwersen took his second injury timeout, Bailey had to choose what position he wanted to be in. He chose bottom and scored an escape, then put the away with a takedown with 12 seconds left.
Bailey said that was his first decision victory this season and he didn’t care since Ingwersen was ranked No. 1 at 285.
“That’s crazy that he was my only victory of going to the distance and it was at state,” Bailey said. “He may have been No. 1 at the start of the day, but it was whoever comes out on top. It comes down to whoever wants it more. I just wanted it more.”
Garfield said he felt Bailey wore Ingwersen down as the match went on, especially in the third period.
“We proved we were in better shape than he was,” Garfield said. “That’s a tribute to our work ethic in the wrestling room.”
Bailey will take on No. 5 Carson Fehlhafer in his semifinal match.
Drew Garfield (No. 1 at 106), Cole Kunz (No. 2 at 113), Tristan Burbach (No. 4 at 120), Dyson Kunz (No. 1 at 138) and Tanner Schneiderheinz (152) are the other state semifinalists for the Bison.
Garfield said getting that many wrestlers into the semifinals was huge.
“We’ve had our horses all year long and that means those guys have earned spots on the medal stands and ensures that we’ll be able to score a lot more points as the weekend continues,” Garfield said.
Drew Garfield takes on No. 4 John Alden of O’Neill, while Cole Kunz battles No. 4 Jacob McGee of Logan View. Burbach has No. 4 Dru Mueller of Logan View. Dyson Kunz, who tied the Class C career pins record with his 158th, has Dylan Ancheta of Wood River, and Schneiderheinz duels with No. 6 Ethan Mullaly of North Bend.
However, not everything went well for the Bison. Sam Moore, who was ranked No. 2 at 170, suffered his first loss of the season as he was pinned by David City’s Tre Daro, who was No. 4. Moore did bounce back and won his second-round consolation match with a chance to earn a medal.
Garfield said the Bison just need to be ready to wrestle in their matches Saturday morning.
“We just need to come and be prepared like we were today,” coach Garfield said. “These guys have had a goal all year long and we’re going to come tomorrow with that same goal and make sure we leave all out there.”
The area will have other wrestlers in the Class C semifinals.
% St. Paul’s Kaleb Baker earned a state semifinal berth at 120 after winning a pair of matches. The Wildcat sophomore takes on No. 1 Aaron Ohnoutka of Bishop Neumann.
% Ord advanced three wrestlers with Garret Kluthe (No. 4 at 160), Ryan Gabriel (170) and Kelen Meyer (No. 2 at 182). Kluthe battles Ravenna’s Payton Reisbeck, who pinned No. 3 Gavin Zoucha of Malcolm, while Gabriel takes on Daro, and Meyer has No. 4 Caden Egr of Yutan.
% Reisbeck was Ravenna’s only semifinalist.
% Ancheta went the distance to earn his semifinal match with Kunz. The Eagle junior outlasted No. 4 Roberto Valdivia of Logan View 2-1 in overtime.
% Nebraska Christian’s Carl Mundt, a returning state champion, is in at 220 pounds. The top-ranked Eagle battles No. 5 Nathan Coley of Mitchell.
The semifinals and third-round consolation open Saturday’s action at 9 a.m., followed by the medal rounds. The finals begin at 7 p.m.