Central City’s Gunner Bailey earns semifinal berth by knocked off No. 1-ranked 285-pounder

Bailey was down 4-3 entering the third period, but outscored Ingwersen 5-0 in the final period. After scoring an escape to tie the match, Bailey took the lead on a fleeing the mat penalty. Then after Ingwersen took his second injury timeout, Bailey had to choose what position he wanted to be in. He chose bottom and scored an escape, then put the away with a takedown with 12 seconds left.

Bailey said that was his first decision victory this season and he didn’t care since Ingwersen was ranked No. 1 at 285.

“That’s crazy that he was my only victory of going to the distance and it was at state,” Bailey said. “He may have been No. 1 at the start of the day, but it was whoever comes out on top. It comes down to whoever wants it more. I just wanted it more.”

Garfield said he felt Bailey wore Ingwersen down as the match went on, especially in the third period.

“We proved we were in better shape than he was,” Garfield said. “That’s a tribute to our work ethic in the wrestling room.”

Bailey will take on No. 5 Carson Fehlhafer in his semifinal match.