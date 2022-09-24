Central City wins home invite on a walk-off

CENTRAL CITY – Trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the fifth inning on Saturday, time was running out on Central City to retake the lead.

Enter Jerzie Schindler.

The Bison’s pitcher and leadoff hitter did exactly what she wanted and gave her team life.

“When I was going up to the plate, I was just thinking I have to get on because once one person gets on, it becomes a snowball effect,” Schindler said. “I feel like as the leadoff hitter, I just have to help my team and show them it’s possible.”

Schindler crushed a solo home run to right-center, tying the game at 6-all.

Three at-bats later, with runners on first and second, first baseman Karlee Seitz cracked a hard ground ball to left field and drove in the game winning run, sealing a home softball invite championship for the Class C, No. 7 Bison with a 7-6 over No. 4 David City Aquinas.

“Perseverance and working hard,” Bison coach Neely Moser said. “You can’t get down. They (Aquinas) had a couple of home runs early in the game, and I was proud of them (Central City). Sometimes it’s easy to get upset and stressed out, but we stuck together and got it done as a team.”

Central City had a 5-4 lead at the start of the top of the fourth, but a Veronica Reimers walk and a Bianca Romshek 2-RBI double to center gave Aquinas the lead. The Monarchs’ Jordyn Bohuslavsky led her team at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two solo home runs.

The Bison bats were alive as well. Schindler led the way for her squad at the plate going 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs and a home run. Seitz and Ava Steinke also had home runs in the game.

Moser said she feels comfortable when all of her batters are up at the plate.

“7, 8 and 9, there’s times we’ve had them hitting bombs to,” Moser said. “Not everybody is going to be on in every game, and we showed that today. There’s some that are on usually and weren’t today. There’s a lot of girls that stepped up, got it done and did what the team needed. We have a lot of good hitters, up and down the lineup, that can hit it in play.”

Schindler also was effective on the mound, throwing 13 strikeouts and three walks in five innings. Sixty-nine of her 115 pitches were thrown for strikes, and she has a 1.41 ERA with 13 wins and two losses on the season.

Central City (17-3) is trying to get back to state after missing out last season. Moser said that’s the goal and games like the last one on Saturday will help them get there.

“Our goal always is to be in Hastings,” Moser said. “That’s where we want to be. …We had some moments today where we were behind and our backs were against the wall. I just think that’s a life lesson. You can push through something and have there be a great reward at the end. We’ve got conference coming up next week and the postseason, and we’re going to take it one game at a time.”

The Bison’s next game is on Tuesday against Highway 91.

Championship

Central City 7, David City Aquinas 6

Aquinas (11-7); 201; 30—6; 6; 0

Central City (16-3); 005; 02—7; 8; 0

WP—Schindler. LP—Stutzman. 2B—DCA: Romshek, Vandenberg. HR—CC: Schindler, Steinke, Seitz. HR—DCA: Bohuslavsky 2.