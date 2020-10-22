Central Valley shows off dominating defense in playoff opener against Blue Hill

WOLBACH — Class D-2 No. 6 rated Central Valley gets plenty of attention for its balanced and explosive offense.
But the defense also needs credit for the Cougars’ undefeated season, and it showed exactly why in the first round of the playoffs.
Central Valley held Blue Hill (1-7) to four yards of offense in the first half and without a first down until there was 1:26 remaining before halftime.
Meanwhile, the offense was doing its thing to build up a 38-0 halftime lead en route to a 52-20 victory.
Cougars coach Jess Rother said preparation has been key to the defense, which held Humphrey St. Francis to 12 points last week after the Flyers had put up at least 44 in each game during a 7-0 start.
“They watch a lot of film and they read their keys really well. We see things,” Rother said. “It seems like it’s just starting to click more. They’re trusting each other. If you’re supposed to be outside and contain, the linebackers are filling inside. They’re really, really starting to trust each other, and that’s huge.”
Senior linebacker Jackson McIntyre said the defense’s success starts up front.
“We’ve been having great practices lately, and our defense has really stepped it up,” he said. “With the big men in front, our defensive line is really the key. Then the linebackers watch and fill in where we can.”
Central Valley (7-0 officially, 8-0 unofficially) made sure that there was little doubt in this one.
Morgan Behnk nearly returned the opening kickoff but was stopped by the last Bobcat after a 47-yard gain. On the next play, McIntyre went in from 32 yards out to give the Cougars the lead for good 17 seconds into the contest.
Behnk added a 64-yard score with 8:07 left in the quarter.
It was just the kind of quick start that Rother emphasized.
“We talked about that all week,” he said. “You just can’t come out and leave a team a chance in the playoffs because then they get confidence. You never know what can happen in the playoffs. A couple of bad fumbles or something and it could be one of those games.”
Even 6-foot-3, 275-pound center Trevor Cargill got into the scoring mix. He lined up at fullback and scored on a 3-yard plunge to give the Cougars a 26-0 lead late in the first quarter.
“We’ve been working on that all year, and we finally had a time,” Rother said. “We keep forgetting about it, then we finally had a time and said let’s do it.”
Cargill also had an early interception to stop a Blue Hill scoring chance after the Bobcats had blocked a punt.
One scary moment happened in the first quarter for the Cougars when quarterback Ty Nekoliczak stayed down after being hit delivering a screen pass. He eventually slowly made his way off the field.
Lineman Thomas Bonge also limped off with aid later in the game. Rother said both players could have returned but were kept out as a safety precaution.
McInytre capped off the first half scoring with a 13-yard run. He was watching from the sideline during the postseason last year after suffering a torn ACL midway through the season.
“I retore my ACL this summer and I decided to brace it up and keep playing because I knew I couldn’t let any of my guys down again,” he said.
Kyle Nekoliczak had a 24-yard score from backup quarterback Carson Corman and Behnk added a 4-yard score before Central Valley’s junior varsity took over.
Once again, the Cougars showed off their offensive balance.
“It’s something special because they don’t know where the play is going to go,” McIntyre said. “We can literally go with whatever is open. We don’t have anybody that’s hurting our team. Everybody is pretty stout.”
The playoffs extended an exciting late season run by Central Valley. It included a road win at Fremont-Mills in Tabor, Iowa, and snapping St. Francis’ 20-game win streak last week.
“It’s been a blast,” McIntyre said. “We knew St. Francis was going to be tough, Iowa was going to be tough. Everyone has been stepping up since the beginning of the year. We’ve got a lot better since last year, I think, and we have more people stepping up into spots. Everything is going great.”
Now Central Valley and the rest of the teams in the Class D-2 as well as D-1 playoffs get an extra day of rest before playoffs resume next Friday. The bracket will also be reseeded statewide.
That schedule is in contrast to the longtime format that had teams play a day earlier each week as the rounds progressed.
“I think it’s great,” Rother said. “I hated that one day (less to prepare each week). That’s putting a lot of pressure on these kids to get healthy. You’re losing a day and losing a day and losing a day. This will keep us playing on Friday nights. I love it.”
