Central Valley shows off dominating defense in playoff opener against Blue Hill

Central Valley (7-0 officially, 8-0 unofficially) made sure that there was little doubt in this one.

Morgan Behnk nearly returned the opening kickoff but was stopped by the last Bobcat after a 47-yard gain. On the next play, McIntyre went in from 32 yards out to give the Cougars the lead for good 17 seconds into the contest.

Behnk added a 64-yard score with 8:07 left in the quarter.

It was just the kind of quick start that Rother emphasized.

“We talked about that all week,” he said. “You just can’t come out and leave a team a chance in the playoffs because then they get confidence. You never know what can happen in the playoffs. A couple of bad fumbles or something and it could be one of those games.”

Even 6-foot-3, 275-pound center Trevor Cargill got into the scoring mix. He lined up at fullback and scored on a 3-yard plunge to give the Cougars a 26-0 lead late in the first quarter.

“We’ve been working on that all year, and we finally had a time,” Rother said. “We keep forgetting about it, then we finally had a time and said let’s do it.”

Cargill also had an early interception to stop a Blue Hill scoring chance after the Bobcats had blocked a punt.