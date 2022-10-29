Centura falls in C2-8 final

CAIRO — It was a just a little too much Chloe Hanel for Centura to handle during the Class C-2, District 8 final.

The 6-0 junior powered the No. 3 Clarkson-Leigh with 22 kills and five blocks during a 27-25, 25-19, 25-16 win over the Centurions Saturday at Centura High School.

The win puts the Patriots into the state tournament for the third-straight season, while the Centura ends its season at 25-7.

Clarkson-Leigh coach Becky Schneider said it was a nice performance, but Hanel is not the player she is without her teammates. Setter Izabel Hollatz dished out 31 assists.

“She’s amazing, but she can’t do what she does without her teammates,” Schneider said. “We just need to get her the ball, and she carries a lot of the load. She’s a gamer and just loves to compete and it shows.”

The Centurions did counter with 19 kills from Sydney Davis, but Centura coach Shawn Koehn-Fairbanks said it got harder as the match went on.

“We tried to slow down Hanel for the early portion of the match, but I think when you ask a lot out of one player like we do with Sydney, we don’t have a lot of help offensively,” he said. “We rely a lot on defense so when they break us down either on the block or on defense, it’s hurts and hard to get her the ball.”

Both Hanel and Davis tried to lift their teams early on as Davis had six kills to help give Centura a 16-14 advantage.

Hanel had eight in the first set, but it was her teammates that lifted the Patriots. Blocks from Korbee Wendt and Tanyn Larson tied the match at 22-all. There would be three more ties in the each before a Centura service error and a net violation gave Clarkson-Leigh the first set.

Schneider said it helped the Patriots to grab the first set like that, especially for momentum.

“We worked a lot of pressure situations, holding our composure and sticking to our guns and keep the pressure on them,” she said. "Making that comeback was a big momentum boost for us.”

Davis helped the Centurions had six kills to help Centura get out to a 17-12 lead in the second. But Wendt, the Patriots’ only senior, had a kill to give serve back to the Patriots. She delivered four of her seven kills during a 13-2 run that ended the second.

“She’s our only senior and she did a great job delivering on that leadership role,” Schneider said.

It was almost all Hanel in the third set as she had nine kills to help them to up 21-11 and never looked back.

Koehn-Fairbanks said he was impressed with Clarkson-Leigh.

“They are a very physical team with a great player. They run a very tight unit, and they execute very plan,” he said. “They were really a buzzsaw. We knew it was going to be a tough match and you expect that out of an 8-9 game. We were hoping to give them a little more of a fight.”

Taya Christensen added seven kills and 11 digs while Kyra Wooden had 27 assists. Davis and Carlie Sokol both had 10 digs.

Despite falling short of reaching the state tournament for the first time since 2017, Koehn-Fairbanks said he was proud of what the Centurions did this season and felt the five seniors were great leaders.

“We had great senior leadership. Sydney has always been a skilled player but her willingness to step up and be a leader vocally is not easy for her. She was able to do that this year,” he said. "I felt Taya showed a lot of senior leadership in this match, and I couldn’t be more proud of her. She really stepped up for us when Sydney was struggling at times. We didn’t get to see Haley Hellwege because of a shoulder injury, but she stuck with us everyday in practice and was another voice for us. Alexys Hurt was a backup setter who came to practice everyday to help make everyone else better. And Hannah Penndorf did a great job as well.

“We had a great year, and I can’t be any prouder with what we did.

Clarkson-Leigh 3, Centura 0

Clarkson-Leigh; 27; 25; 25

Centura; 25; 19; 16

CLARKSON-LEIGH (Kills-aces-blocks) — Izabel Hollatz 1-2-0, Chloe Hanel 22-0-5, Cadence Schneider 0-0-0, Brynn Settje 0-0-0, Tanyn Larson 3-0-1, Gracelyn Eisenmann 3-0-0, Korbee Wendt 7-0-3.

CENTURA (Kills-aces-blocks) — Kyra Wooden 3-2-0, Katie Hadenfeldt 0-0-0, Taya Christensen 7-0-0, Kailey Coghlan 0-0-0, Hope McDonald 0-1-0, Sydney Davis 19-0-1, Ella Rasmussen 1-0-0, Carlie Sokol 1-1-2.

SET ASSISTS — CL: Hollatz 31, Settje 1. C: Wooden 27, Davis 2, Christensen 1.