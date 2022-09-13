Centura rallies back to defeat St. Paul

ST. PAUL – After getting dominated in the fourth set and trailing 4-0 early in the fifth, Centura wasn’t going to be denied.

The Class C-2, No. 5 Centurions rallied back to tie the match at 6-all, then used a 9-5 run to close the match in defeating Class C-1, No. 3 St. Paul 25-27, 25-16, 30-28, 7-25, 15-11 on the road Tuesday at St. Paul High School.

“I just told the kids to lean on what they deserve to do,” Centura coach Shawn Koehn-Fairbanks said. “We still felt good and felt we could still match up with St. Paul. We were able to believe in our abilities and got the job done.”

Sydney Davis led the Centurions with a match-high 30 kills and seven blocks. But Centura went on that fifth set run with her in the back row. Carlie Sokol delivered three blocks, while Taya Christensen had a pair of kills during the run to help the Centurions get to the win.

St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said the Wildcats didn’t do a good job taking advantage of Davis being in the back row.

“She’s a great hitter and she’s going to get her kills but we need to take advantage of her in the back row,” Matt said. “You have to win those rotations when their big gun is in the back row.”

It was a match filled with many momentum swings and comebacks.

St. Paul had an opportunity to go 2-1 as a Jenna Jakubowski kill pushed it to 24-20, but the Centurions had a kill and two blocks from Davis to help tie it at 24-all. The two teams took turns with the lead, but Centura won the set on a Bri Rasmussen kill and a St. Paul error.

The Wildcats quickly erased that and dominated the fourth set. Clara Kunze served the set’s final 10 points, setting the fifth.

Jakubowski led the Wildcats with 20 kills, while Kunze added 12. Natalie Poss delivered 41 assists.

At times, the Wildcats were their own worst enemy. They committed 16 hitting errors, and had their serve receive break down many times in passing over free balls to Centura. They also had nine serving errors.

“We were just too inconsistent tonight,” Matt said. “We were scrambling a lot on our second contact. Centura just outpassed us and outserved us tonight. We didn’t take advantage of the free stuff they gave us either. They deserved to win tonight.”

Christensen added 12 kills for the Centurions. Kyra Wooden delivered 43 set assists.

Shawn Koehn-Fairbanks said the win gives the Centurions a lot of confidence.

“It’s big for the school. It’s a Howard County thing,” he said. “I’m happy with what the kids were able to do tonight.”

Centura 3, St. Paul 2

Centura (9-1) 25 25 30 7 15

St. Paul (7-1) 27 16 28 25 11

CENTURA (Kills-ace-blocks) – Kyra Wooden 1-3-0, Katie Hadenfeldt 0-0-0, Taya Christensen 12-0-0, Hope McDonald 2-0-0, Sydney Davis 30-0-7, Carlie Sokol 5-3-3, Bri Rasmussen 5-0-0.

ST. PAUL (Kills-aces-blocks) – Clara Kunze 12-4-0, Maya Becker 4-0-3, Jenna Jakubowski 20-3-0, Gracie Mudloff 3-0-5, Emma Elstermeier 0-0-0, Jessica Vetick 6-1-0, Gracie Kelly 0-0-0, Rowynn Hansel 0-3-0, Harlee Behring 0-1-0.

SET ASSISTS – C: Wooden 43, Christensen 1, Davis 1. SP: Poss 41, Kunze 1,