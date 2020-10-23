Centura upsets Class C-2 No. 10 Grand Island Central Catholic to secure playoff spot

The Class C-2 playoffs started a week early for Centura.

And the Centurions lived to play another week.

Needing a win to ensure a spot in next week’s Class C-2 playoffs first round, Centura rallied for a couple of touchdowns to knock off No. 10-rated Grand Island Central Catholic 15-12 Friday on the Crusaders’ home turf.

GICC already clinched a playoff spot with last week’s win over Twin River.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Crusaders (5-4) took advantage of a Centura fumble and drove the other way. On third down, quarterback Russell Martinez scrambled into the end zone on a 20-yard run to put GICC up 6-0 with 10:37 remaining in the second quarter. The PAT pass attempt failed.

GICC capitalized on fourth down for a late score to go up 12-0 with 52.4 seconds left before the half. Will Goering made a big catch in the end zone off a heave by Martinez for 25-yard scoring play.

Quarterback Eli Wooden led the Centurions (4-4) on a successful drive to start the second half, and lowered his shoulder to force his way into the end zone with 8:44 remaining in the third quarter. Centura lined up for a PAT kick but successfully executed a fake to pass for two to close the gap to 12-8.