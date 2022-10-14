Championship material: Northwest wins their first ever state softball championship

HASTINGS — In Northwest’s district final, coach Mitch Sadd made a bold but confident statement that the Vikings were the best softball team in Class B. They hadn’t yet played Blair, Bennington, Wahoo or Elkhorn.

Luckily for Sadd, his players backed him up.

“I knew we were going to be one of the top teams,” Sadd said. “I knew we had to get through Blair and Wahoo. At that point, we knew we were the best team here. Scouting last night, I had a good feeling about what was going to happen today, and we came out and did what needed to be done.”

Northwest defeated the Elkhorn Antlers 3-1 in the Class B state championship game on Friday afternoon at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings, winning their first-ever state softball championship.

“Heck, I can’t even believe it right now,” Sadd said when asked how he will look back on the season.

In the top of the seventh, Northwest held a 3-1 lead, but Elkhorn was coming off their first run of the game the inning before. The Antlers’ Annabelle Hensley walked, setting up a runner on first base.

But, the Vikings’ defense was strong all game long, and it was again in the seventh.

Elkhorn’s Claire Nuismer made contact with Ava Laurent’s pitch but popped out to senior shortstop Maddy Cushing, who then made the perfect play and threw the ball to junior first baseman Kylie Caspersen who then tagged out Hensley.

“That catch and then the throwback to get the second outis huge at that point,” Sadd said. “It’s a game changer as far as momentum. You've got runners on. It was amazing.”

Northwest scored all of their runs in the bottom of the second inning. It all started when senior center fielder Avyn Urbanski hit a ground ball to Elkhorn shortstop Jordyn Rochholz, who then made a poor throw to third base that resulted in an error.

Libby Loman and Kyra Ray scored on the error, while Urbanski reached second. Urbanski later came home on a Kylie Caspersen RBI single to right field.

“I just tried to create a positive,” Urbanski said. “Earlier I popped up, so I’m like ‘I’m not going to pop up. I just need to get a hit.’ Make it possible to score, and that’s what I did.”

Laurent threw six strikeouts and gave up four walks in the circle with two hits in a full seven innings. With the defense behind her, the Vikings forced three 1-2-3 innings for Elkhorn.

“Practice,” Laurent said. “We take practice very seriously back at Vet’s. Coming here today, we knew it was the championship game. I knew it was all season. Coming in with a sore arm, not a fresh arm, I knew my teammates would pick me up.”

Ray led the team at the plate with a 2-for-3 day.

Sadd said he didn’t need to give his team any extra motivation to win this one.

“My players, when it’s game time, they know it’s time to go,” Sadd said. “They were all ready to go and win the ballgame.”

Laurent said it was the same goal all year long to drive them.

“Coming into the season, I’ve said this a million times before but this was our one goal,” Laurent said. “To be here today to be in the championship game and win it. I wouldn’t be here without the girls behind me and my friends, family or coaches.”

Urbanski had mixed emotions after her last game that ended with her team on top.

“It’s pretty unreal,” Urbanski said. “It’s hard to believe right now. Tomorrow morning when I wake up, I still won’t believe it. Looking back, I’ll never forget these girls and these coaches and the moments we shared this year.”

Northwest outnumbered the Elkhorn fans nearly 3 to 1 in the stands. Cushing said that type of community support helps make it easier for them on the field.

“It’s amazing knowing we’ve got this much support and people coming us out and cheering us on,” Cushing said. “It’s such a relief I should say.”

The Concordia softball commit had one word on her mind when asked how she’ll remember the season.

“Fun,” Cushing said. “I would say fun. The coaches, the people, everything.”

Laurent, who is committed to play softball for Pittsburg State University, said she’s looking forward to the next chapter of her life, but that this one won’t be forgotten.

“We made history today, and that’s what matters,” Laurent said. “I’m so excited for the next four years at Pitt, but like I said, this is going to be missed. These girls are best friends, and we are basically sisters. Yeah, we fight, but we’re sisters. And the coaches have been the absolute best.”

Northwest 3, Elkhorn 1

Elkhorn 000 010 0—1 2 3

Northwest 030 000 X—3 4 1

WP—Laurent. LP—Karstens. 2B—ELK: Hague.