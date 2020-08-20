Chemistry good for Grand Island Central Catholic tennis team

Farias is one of three seniors on the roster this year. One of them, exchange student Danial Martinez, won’t be able to play varsity. He played for the Crusaders a year ago and finished third at No. 2 singles. But the NSAA ruled an exchange student is only eligible for one season of competition at the varsity level.

Kobe Bales, the third senior, could be on varsity at some spot.

“Kobe is very much improved,” Lowry said. “He’s obviously a great athlete, a great basketball player. He picked tennis up to try and stay in shape and I think now he’s kind of finding out that he enjoys it and then is having some success.”

Schardt is one of four juniors battling for varsity time along with Jackson Henry, Alex King and Caden Menaugh.

Sophomores Jack Kenna, Noah Carey, Bowdie Fox, Andrew Arens and Carter Nabity are also on the roster along with freshmen Andrew Arens and Austin Staab.

“All of them are just picking up the game but they are really trying hard and they have a great attitude competing every day and doing everything we ask them,” Lowry said.

The Crusaders open the season with a dual against Kearney Catholic Aug. 27 at Ryder Park. At this point, Lowry isn’t sure who will be playing where when the season opens.