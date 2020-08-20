Chemistry good for Grand Island Central Catholic tennis team

Coaches like to talk about the culture of their programs.
They say building that culture can be the key to success. Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis coach James Lowry is no different.
And it seems to be working.
“I think I’m the luckiest coach in the world because more often than not, I get a group of young men that come out here and competes and works hard together and they seem to get along really well,” Lowry said. “They go out and have ice cream after practice and make fun of the coach or whatever. They help each other a lot in practice, They seem to really care for each other and it makes my job a lot easier.”
Senior Jackson Farias said it’s been that way for his entire career at Central Catholic.
“It’s like this every year,” Farias said. “It’s just how the program is made. I don’t know if it’s something about how the practices are. You all kind of endure it together and go through it together.
“And we all hang out after practice. We see each other in the hallways in school and there’s this really good bond with everyone who goes out for tennis.”
Farias will be one of the key players for the Crusaders this season. He’s played doubles his whole career, and will again this year.
But both Farias and Lowry are hoping to get him paired with a partner to play with the full season. He hasn’t had that yet in his career.
“He’s a young man that has had a different partner two or three times each year,” Lowry said. “This year I’d like to be consistent just out of respect for him, get him one partner and we stick with it all year so he doesn’t have to try and adjust to that.
“He’s been just a perfect GICC tennis player as far as coming in with a great attitude, great leadership, talking to kids, working out problems, teaching. He’s everything you want out of a young man on a team.”
Last year Farias teamed with Jonathan Schardt at No. 1 doubles at the state meet where they won two matches, lost one and won another before eventually falling in a consolation match.
Farias was paired with Jack Friesen at state in 2018.
“Yeah, I’ve had a lot of partners over the last couple years,” Farias said. “Each player has a different playing style, different strengths and different weaknesses. You kind of just have to get together and know what your plan is for each time.”
The adjustment period to a new partner varies from case to case.
“Each partner I’ve had, I haven’t had for a full season,” Farias said. “Sometimes it can take that long, sometimes it doesn’t. It’s just a matter of when it clicks.”
Farias is one of three seniors on the roster this year. One of them, exchange student Danial Martinez, won’t be able to play varsity. He played for the Crusaders a year ago and finished third at No. 2 singles. But the NSAA ruled an exchange student is only eligible for one season of competition at the varsity level.
Kobe Bales, the third senior, could be on varsity at some spot.
“Kobe is very much improved,” Lowry said. “He’s obviously a great athlete, a great basketball player. He picked tennis up to try and stay in shape and I think now he’s kind of finding out that he enjoys it and then is having some success.”
Schardt is one of four juniors battling for varsity time along with Jackson Henry, Alex King and Caden Menaugh.
Sophomores Jack Kenna, Noah Carey, Bowdie Fox, Andrew Arens and Carter Nabity are also on the roster along with freshmen Andrew Arens and Austin Staab.
“All of them are just picking up the game but they are really trying hard and they have a great attitude competing every day and doing everything we ask them,” Lowry said.
The Crusaders open the season with a dual against Kearney Catholic Aug. 27 at Ryder Park. At this point, Lowry isn’t sure who will be playing where when the season opens.
“Everything’s up for grabs,” Lowry said. “One singles, two singles one and two doubles, everything’s up for grabs right now, We had our first matches this weekend and just like any other year, whoever wins the first one doesn’t mean that’s where they’re going to be at the end, but it’s better to win at the start than not.”
Lowry and the Crusaders, just like all the other fall sports team, are hoping they can get through the season and keep COVID-19 at bay.
“I just feel like I owe it to these kids to give everything I got and try and make them better and, hopefully, they are given that opportunity at the end,” Lowry said. “I was very sad last year when a lot of the kids didn’t get to play in the spring and I would hate for that to happen to some of these kids. They’ve worked so hard for three years and then to take that away would be sad.”