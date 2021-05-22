CITY: Crusader boys second best in Class C

OMAHA – All of the state qualifiers for the Grand Island Central Catholic boys track and field team brought home medals.
That helped the Crusaders bring home a trophy after the Class C session Saturday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
GICC scored 45.5 points to finish second, while Aquinas won the boys title with 53 points.
It was the Crusaders’ best finish since winning the Class C state title in 2004.
“Our kids competed their tails off and had a bunch of personal bests,” GICC coach Keith Kester said. “I’m not disappointed at all because we competed very well and Aquinas just had a great meet and are very deserving. I’m so proud of our kids of what they were able to accomplish this weekend.”
Gage Steinke, Brayton Johnson and Isaac Herbek all brought home four state medals.
“That’s impressive. A lot of the kids that medaled today have been in the back in the herd for a while but that changed today,” Steinke said. “It was a good day.”
GICC was led by its relays. The Crusaders’ 400 relay team of Herbek, Ben Alberts, Johnson and Steinke won its heat in 44.34 seconds but was declared third after Norfolk Catholic and Wakefield ran 44.16 and 44.30 in the first heat, which is considered the slow heat.
The 1,600 relay of Johnson, Alberts, Steinke and Reid Martinez finished fifth (3:27.92), while the 3,200 relay of Alberts, Zach Cloud, Tanner Turek and Martinez came in second (8:17.25) on Friday.
Individually, Herbek earned medals in the triple jump (third, 43-4 1/2), the long jump (sixth, 20-8 1/4) and in the high jump (tied for seventh, 6-2), while Johnson scored in the 400 (third, personal-best 50.06) and 200 (seventh, 22.90). Steinke got medals in the 100 (fourth, 11.01) and 200 (eighth, 23.11). Alberts scored for the Crusaders in the 800 (sixth, 1:59.52).
“I really can’t say enough about what our kids did down here,” Kester said. “Gage runs his tail off to have us win our heat in the 400 relay and Brayton runs the best he has ever ran in the 400, and Isaac had a big meet for us. Our relays ran really well for us, especially our 1,600 relay, who ran their best time of the season by three seconds.”
Kester said bringing home the Class C state runner-up trophy was a great way for the Crusaders to end the season.
“We just have a lot of kids on this team who love track and they came down and competed their tails off,” Kester said. “It was really an enjoyable season.”
Northwest girls finish sixth
The Northwest girls brought a number of medals during the second day of the Class B session.
And set three schools records in the process.
That allowed the Vikings to finished sixth in the final team standings with 37 points.
“We set three schools records and when you come out here to the state meet and do that, that’s a neat deal,” Northwest coach Brandon Harrington said. “It was unbelievable.”
The Vikings’ 1,600 relay of Samantha Roby, Kamrynn Mings, Grace Baasch and Reba Mader appeared to have gotten third (a school-record 4:00.83) as Elkhorn North got them right at the finish line. But Waverly, who crossed first at the finished line, was disqualified during the race so that allowed the 1,600 relay team to finish second.
Roby and Mader each finished with third-place individual finishes — Roby in the 200 (a school-record 25.59) and Mader in the 400 (58.41).
Urbanski finished fourth in the 100 (a school record 12.56), while Roby was fifth (12.57). Urbanski added a seventh-place finish in the 200 (25.95) and Aizlynn Kraftka took seventh in the 100 hurdles (15.67).
On Friday, Claire Caspersen took sixth in the shot put (38-8 1/4), while the 3,200 relay of Whitney Loman, Middleton, Kailey O’Grady and Mader finished eighth (10:06.34).
Harrington said it was nice finish to a great season for the girls.
“We had personal records from almost every girls that came out here,” Harrington said. “It’s been a group that has competed well all season long. It’s been fun watching them this year.”
The Northwest boys brought home some medals as well. Jacob Mosely finished tied for seventh in the pole vault (13-0), while Alex Brandt earned a sixth-place finish in the triple jump (43-8 1/2) to go with his sixth-place finish in the high jump (6-4) on Friday.