CITY: Crusader boys second best in Class C

The 1,600 relay of Johnson, Alberts, Steinke and Reid Martinez finished fifth (3:27.92), while the 3,200 relay of Alberts, Zach Cloud, Tanner Turek and Martinez came in second (8:17.25) on Friday.

Individually, Herbek earned medals in the triple jump (third, 43-4 1/2), the long jump (sixth, 20-8 1/4) and in the high jump (tied for seventh, 6-2), while Johnson scored in the 400 (third, personal-best 50.06) and 200 (seventh, 22.90). Steinke got medals in the 100 (fourth, 11.01) and 200 (eighth, 23.11). Alberts scored for the Crusaders in the 800 (sixth, 1:59.52).

“I really can’t say enough about what our kids did down here,” Kester said. “Gage runs his tail off to have us win our heat in the 400 relay and Brayton runs the best he has ever ran in the 400, and Isaac had a big meet for us. Our relays ran really well for us, especially our 1,600 relay, who ran their best time of the season by three seconds.”

Kester said bringing home the Class C state runner-up trophy was a great way for the Crusaders to end the season.

“We just have a lot of kids on this team who love track and they came down and competed their tails off,” Kester said. “It was really an enjoyable season.”

Northwest girls finish sixth