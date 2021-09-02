City football preview: Banged-up Vikings face Gering in home opener

Last week’s season-opening loss to Bennington wasn’t just a rough outing for Northwest on the scoreboard.

The Vikings also exited that 45-20 defeat at far less than 100%.

“Between a couple injuries and that sickness — just that cough and cold and stuff like that — we’re very banged up,” Northwest coach Kevin Stein said. “But it’ll be better for us in the long run.”

While it might be easy to dwell on all of the negatives from that setback, Stein said there should also be a drive to improve after the loss that could work to his team’s advantage.

“Teams that are going to be great late in the season make the greatest gains or changes from week one to week two,” he said. “If we just continue on as we are, then yes, it’ll be rough. But we were going against the No. 1 team in the state now. They were No. 2, now they’re No. 1. So we can’t be too hung up being 0-1 right now.”

Northwest will try to bounce back during Friday’s 7 p.m. home opener against Gering.