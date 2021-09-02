City football preview: Banged-up Vikings face Gering in home opener

Last week’s season-opening loss to Bennington wasn’t just a rough outing for Northwest on the scoreboard.
The Vikings also exited that 45-20 defeat at far less than 100%.
“Between a couple injuries and that sickness — just that cough and cold and stuff like that — we’re very banged up,” Northwest coach Kevin Stein said. “But it’ll be better for us in the long run.”
While it might be easy to dwell on all of the negatives from that setback, Stein said there should also be a drive to improve after the loss that could work to his team’s advantage.
“Teams that are going to be great late in the season make the greatest gains or changes from week one to week two,” he said. “If we just continue on as we are, then yes, it’ll be rough. But we were going against the No. 1 team in the state now. They were No. 2, now they’re No. 1. So we can’t be too hung up being 0-1 right now.”
Northwest will try to bounce back during Friday’s 7 p.m. home opener against Gering.
“It’s great to be back at Viking Field,” Stein said. “That’ll be a lot of fun. But our effort was not good last Friday, so for us to have a chance we have to get some better effort and have some pride in ourselves, that’s why I’m excited for our guys.”
The Class B No. 9-rated Vikings need to try to play within themselves in their second outing.
“We were trying to superhuman ourselves,” Stein said. “We were trying to be supermen. Every guy was trying to do every job and not their job really well.
“We did not play as a team, and we did not play with great effort. Executing our job and doing it with great effort is what I want to see.”
Gering picked up a 14-9 victory over Torrington, Wyoming, in its opener. Sophomore Tanner Gartner rushed for 115 yards on 27 carries.
“They bring a 1-0 record, they bring a little excitement,” Stein said. “Danny O’Boyle is a fantastic coach. Their program is on the rise, and they will not beat themselves. We will have to go out and physically win the game because the things that they do offensively and defensively, they will not put themselves in a hole.”
The Vikings need to be efficient on offense against the Bulldogs.
“We won’t get a lot of possessions because they will eat up a lot of the clock,” Stein said. “So we’ve got to be good on offense when we get those and then defensively we have to try to get some three-and-outs, try to get them off the field and get that ball back.”
Grand Island (0-1) at Lincoln Pius X (0-1)
Two teams coming off of three-point losses meet up Friday at 7 p.m. to see who breaks into the win column.
Class A No. 10-rated Grand Island Senior High was edged by rival Kearney 38-35. Kytan Fyfe threw for two touchdowns and had one both rushing and receiving.
Pius was edged by Lincoln East 17-14. The Thunderbolts were limited to 193 yards of total offense.
Grand Island defeated Pius twice last year — 24-7 in the regular season and 36-0 in the first round of the playoffs.
Archbishop Bergan (1-0) at GICC (0-1)
For the second straight week, Grand Island Central Catholic hosts a top 10 team at Memorial Stadium.
Friday’s 7 p.m. contest sees Class C-2 No. 1-ranked Archbishop Bergan as the opponent. The Knights defeated No. 9 Yutan 35-7 to open the season.
Quarterback Koa McIntyre — a Wyoming recruit — rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries.
Central Catholic looks to bounce back after a 37-7 loss to No. 6 Sutton. The Crusaders were limited to six first downs and 125 yards of total offense.
Heartland Lutheran (0-1) at Santee (0-0)
Coming off a 54-20 loss to Elba, Heartland Lutheran looks for its first win of the season when it travels to Santee for Friday’s 2:30 p.m. contest.