CITY FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Islanders look for hall of fame weekend win against Fremont

The Class A No. 10-rated Islanders (1-2) are coming off a 17-7 home loss to No. 4 Lincoln Southeast. They are looking to build off of the positives from that game and improve in some other areas against the Tigers (2-1).

“I felt like we left it all on the field Friday night,” Tomlin said. “Obviously we want maximum effort, but this week we are focused on the execution of the details. We know we have to string together possessions, snaps, first downs and points.

“Then obviously defensively we have a really good offensive football team coming in in Fremont which returns almost its whole offense intact from last year. They are very big play and explosive, so we have to do a good job of limiting and eliminating explosive plays and just playing great, sound team defense.”

Fremont handed Lincoln Northeast (35-0) and Omaha Benson (48-22) their only losses of the season but fell to another 2-1 team in North Platte (34-0).

Running back Micah Moore collected 175 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s win over Benson. He tied the school’s career touchdown record with 28 while his 26 career rushing TDs broke the school mark set by former Husker Ritch Bahe — the brother of Northwest boys basketball coach Chip Bahe.