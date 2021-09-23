City football preview: Vikings hope for consistent outing against Scottsbluff

The search for consistency continues for Northwest.
The Class B No. 10-rated Vikings have one more chance to try to find that consistency before district play begins next week.
But it won’t be easy when Scottsbluff (2-2) comes to Viking Field for Friday’s 7 p.m. game.
“I feel like we haven’t hit a stride yet,” Northwest head coach Kevin Stein said. “There are moments in each game where we look gangbusters for maybe a quarter and then we look like a below average team for a quarter.
“When we can stay on that high a little bit longer and not let our lows be so low, we can be really dangerous. But until we get that figured out, we’re just going to be OK.”
The Vikings (2-2) saw both those highs and lows during last week’s 41-34 loss at No. 5 Waverly.
Northwest jumped out to a 20-6 lead but saw Waverly rally to go ahead by halftime thanks to some big plays along with some bad bounces for Northwest.
“We need to have a better culture during the game,” Stein said. “When you get up like we were against Waverly, we need to put our foot on the gas and get going. But when something negative happens, we have to rally together instead of disbanding, pointing fingers or trying to make a play ourselves. We have to become more of a team.”
Northwest’s defense — including leading tacklers Victor Isele (5.3 tackles per game, 7 tackles for loss), Chase Glover (4.8 T/G, 3 TFL) and Cooper Garrett (4.5 T/G, 3 TFL — will face a stiff challenge against Scottsbluff’s typical run-heavy offense.
The Bearcats outscored Hastings and Sterling, Colorado, a combined 96-0 in their two wins. Their losses came to undefeated Fort Morgan, Colorado, and No. 6 Aurora.
Scottsbluff averages 284 yards rushing per game and 122 passing. Sebastien Boyle has gained 432 yards on 69 carries with seven touchdowns while quarterback Braeden Stull has added 409 yards on 54 carries with eight TDs.
“It’s a totally different beast to go up against,” Stein said. “It’s like you have to put in a separate defense for one game of the year. That really plays to their advantage.
“And then once they get to running the ball and pound the ball, they get a lot of energy off it and a lot of excitement off of it. It’s a tough train to stop.”
The pressure will be on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Vikings.
“With anything — it doesn’t matter if it is O or D — you have to try to win that line of scrimmage,” Stein said. “You have to try to make them bounce the ball a little bit to the outside just because they are going to smashmouth you up inside.
“Then when you get a chance to make a tackle by the line of scrimmage or by chance in the backfield, you have to make it and put them in a second-and-long, third-and-long, fourth-and-long situation.”
Offensively, Northwest’s success on plays may often be determined even before the ball is snapped.
“Scottsbluff is very good at doing a lot of different things defensively,” Stein said. “I think we have to recognize pre-snap what front they are in for our offensive linemen and also what coverage they are in because they do a lot of things there as well. Pre-snap, we have to be great with our eyes and our mind.”
The stage is set for Northwest to earn a big victory and gain some momentum heading into the district slate.
“Homecoming week, we get some distinguished alumni getting into our hall of fame, get to be home after being on the road three out of four weeks — it could build a lot of excitement for our team and also for our school,” Stein said.
Grand Island (2-2) at Omaha Westside (4-0)
Coming off its most thrilling win of the season, Grand Island Senior High takes on what might be its toughest test of the regular season.
Class A No. 3-rated Omaha Westside opened the season with a 23-8 win over No. 4 Omaha Creighton Prep. The Warriors also have victories over winless Omaha North and Papillion-LaVista South and survived a 31-28 scare against Papillion-LaVista.
Dominic Rezac — an Air Force commit — picked up a school-record 308 yards rushing and four touchdowns in a 47-19 win over Papio South last week. Sophomore Caleb Benning — the son of former Husker Damon — piled up 15 solo tackles and four assisted.
Grand Island will try to carry the momentum of last week’s 17-15 win over Fremont into Friday’s 7 p.m. contest. The Islanders drove 89 yards to win on a field goal with 12 seconds left.
Quarterback Kytan Fyfe has rushed for 346 yards and two touchdowns and is 42-for-87 passing for 503 yards with seven TDs and four interceptions.
Linebacker Jace Chrisman leads the defense with 9.3 tackles per game even after only getting three against Fremont before leaving early with a sprained ankle. Linebacker Ben Francl adds nine tackles.
Gibbon (3-1) at GICC (0-4)
Gibbon had to forfeit this game due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Gibbon Public Schools COVID-19 tracker on Thursday reported eight active cases at the high school level with 35 quarantined/monitoring.
Heartland Lutheran (0-3) at McCool Junction (2-1)
Things don’t get any easier for Heartland Lutheran as it continues to search for its first win.
It faces McCool Junction, which is coming off a 75-21 win over Santee. Santee handed the Red Hornets a 52-6 loss earlier this month.