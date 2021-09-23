City football preview: Vikings hope for consistent outing against Scottsbluff

The search for consistency continues for Northwest.

The Class B No. 10-rated Vikings have one more chance to try to find that consistency before district play begins next week.

But it won’t be easy when Scottsbluff (2-2) comes to Viking Field for Friday’s 7 p.m. game.

“I feel like we haven’t hit a stride yet,” Northwest head coach Kevin Stein said. “There are moments in each game where we look gangbusters for maybe a quarter and then we look like a below average team for a quarter.

“When we can stay on that high a little bit longer and not let our lows be so low, we can be really dangerous. But until we get that figured out, we’re just going to be OK.”

The Vikings (2-2) saw both those highs and lows during last week’s 41-34 loss at No. 5 Waverly.

Northwest jumped out to a 20-6 lead but saw Waverly rally to go ahead by halftime thanks to some big plays along with some bad bounces for Northwest.