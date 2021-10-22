City football roundup: Islanders, Vikings, Crusaders all pick up road victories

Hartman leads Vikings past Hastings

HASTINGS — Class B No. 10-rated Northwest heads into the postseason on a winning note after closing out the regular season with a 42-27 win over Hastings Friday at Hastings College.

Sam Hartman led the Vikings (5-4) with three touchdown passes and two TDs rushing.

Northwest didn’t waste any time taking the lead. After forcing a three-and-out, the Vikings took over and scored on a 26-yard pass from Hartman to Garrett Richardson, who was able to haul in the ball while falling down in the back of the end zone. That put the Vikings up 7-0 with 8:39 left in the first quarter.

Northwest caught Hastings with a double pass from Travin Harring to a wide-open Richardson to go ahead 14-0 with 6:11 remaining.

Hartman hit running back Tyler Douglass for another score early in the second quarter as the Vikings went up 21-0 with 10:59 left in the half.

After three straight three-and-outs, Hastings finally sustained a drive and scored on a 3-yard run by Oaklyn Smith to close within 21-6 with 4:04 to go before halftime.