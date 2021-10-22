 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City football roundup: Islanders, Vikings, Crusaders all pick up road victories
0 comments

City football roundup: Islanders, Vikings, Crusaders all pick up road victories

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FILE PHOTO: Football

Hartman leads Vikings past Hastings

HASTINGS — Class B No. 10-rated Northwest heads into the postseason on a winning note after closing out the regular season with a 42-27 win over Hastings Friday at Hastings College.

Sam Hartman led the Vikings (5-4) with three touchdown passes and two TDs rushing.

Northwest didn’t waste any time taking the lead. After forcing a three-and-out, the Vikings took over and scored on a 26-yard pass from Hartman to Garrett Richardson, who was able to haul in the ball while falling down in the back of the end zone. That put the Vikings up 7-0 with 8:39 left in the first quarter.

Northwest caught Hastings with a double pass from Travin Harring to a wide-open Richardson to go ahead 14-0 with 6:11 remaining.

Hartman hit running back Tyler Douglass for another score early in the second quarter as the Vikings went up 21-0 with 10:59 left in the half.

After three straight three-and-outs, Hastings finally sustained a drive and scored on a 3-yard run by Oaklyn Smith to close within 21-6 with 4:04 to go before halftime.

The Vikings quickly answered. Hartman scored from 6 yards out after breaking off a 54-yard run the play before, and Northwest led 27-6 with 3:27 left in the second.

Hastings took advantage of a Northwest turnover to get within 28-13 with 8:05 left of the third quarter on a 40-yard pass from Johnny Whyrick to Elijah Combs.

Hartman scored again from 6 yards out to push the lead back to three scores at 35-13 with 5:04 left in the period.

Another long Hartman run set up a 7-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Jensen to make it 42-13 with 11:11 remaining in the game.

Smith provided the Tigers with another highlight with a 53-yard touchdown to make it 42-20.

Another Whyrick to Combs touchdown connection, this one for 23 yards, continued the back-and-forth scoring but Hastings (2-7) couldn’t get any closer.

Islanders blank Omaha Bryan

OMAHA — Grand Island Senior High carries a four-game winning streak into next week’s Class A playoffs after shutting out Omaha Bryan 35-0 Friday.

Cohen Evans got the Islanders (6-3) off to a quick start with a 49-yard touchdown run with 8:04 left in the first quarter. Brayan Vazquez followed with a 2-yard TD to make it 14-0 with 2:02 remaining.

Grand Island tacked on three more scores before halftime. Ayden McDermott had a 28-yard run, Drew Hofeldt hauled in a 49-yard pass from Dru Hofeldt and Ariel Hernandez added a 3-yard run.

GICC knocks off Centura

CAIRO — Grand Island Central Catholic successfully played spoiler to wrap up its season.

The Crusaders scored both of their touchdowns in the second half to edge past Centura 14-7. The Centurions needed a win to guarantee a playoff berth.

Quarterback Brayton Johnson rushed for 129 yards on 20 carries, including both GICC scores on runs of 33 and 26 yards.

Quentin Morris led the Centurions (5-4) with 103 yards rushing and a 3-yard TD.

Central Catholic finished its season 3-6 and on a two-game winning streak. It was also a welcomed turnaround for the Crusaders, who had lost to Centura the past three seasons by a combined nine points.

Parkview Christian downs Red Hornets

Parkview Christian improved to 6-2 with a 56-14 victory over Heartland Lutheran Friday.

The Red Hornets finished their season 0-8.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts