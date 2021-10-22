City football roundup: Islanders, Vikings, Crusaders all pick up road victories

Hartman leads Vikings past Hastings
HASTINGS — Class B No. 10-rated Northwest heads into the postseason on a winning note after closing out the regular season with a 42-27 win over Hastings Friday at Hastings College.
Sam Hartman led the Vikings (5-4) with three touchdown passes and two TDs rushing.
Northwest didn’t waste any time taking the lead. After forcing a three-and-out, the Vikings took over and scored on a 26-yard pass from Hartman to Garrett Richardson, who was able to haul in the ball while falling down in the back of the end zone. That put the Vikings up 7-0 with 8:39 left in the first quarter.
Northwest caught Hastings with a double pass from Travin Harring to a wide-open Richardson to go ahead 14-0 with 6:11 remaining.
Hartman hit running back Tyler Douglass for another score early in the second quarter as the Vikings went up 21-0 with 10:59 left in the half.
After three straight three-and-outs, Hastings finally sustained a drive and scored on a 3-yard run by Oaklyn Smith to close within 21-6 with 4:04 to go before halftime.
The Vikings quickly answered. Hartman scored from 6 yards out after breaking off a 54-yard run the play before, and Northwest led 27-6 with 3:27 left in the second.
Hastings took advantage of a Northwest turnover to get within 28-13 with 8:05 left of the third quarter on a 40-yard pass from Johnny Whyrick to Elijah Combs.
Hartman scored again from 6 yards out to push the lead back to three scores at 35-13 with 5:04 left in the period.
Another long Hartman run set up a 7-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Jensen to make it 42-13 with 11:11 remaining in the game.
Smith provided the Tigers with another highlight with a 53-yard touchdown to make it 42-20.
Another Whyrick to Combs touchdown connection, this one for 23 yards, continued the back-and-forth scoring but Hastings (2-7) couldn’t get any closer.
Islanders blank Omaha Bryan
OMAHA — Grand Island Senior High carries a four-game winning streak into next week’s Class A playoffs after shutting out Omaha Bryan 35-0 Friday.
Cohen Evans got the Islanders (6-3) off to a quick start with a 49-yard touchdown run with 8:04 left in the first quarter. Brayan Vazquez followed with a 2-yard TD to make it 14-0 with 2:02 remaining.
Grand Island tacked on three more scores before halftime. Ayden McDermott had a 28-yard run, Drew Hofeldt hauled in a 49-yard pass from Dru Hofeldt and Ariel Hernandez added a 3-yard run.
GICC knocks off Centura
CAIRO — Grand Island Central Catholic successfully played spoiler to wrap up its season.
The Crusaders scored both of their touchdowns in the second half to edge past Centura 14-7. The Centurions needed a win to guarantee a playoff berth.
Quarterback Brayton Johnson rushed for 129 yards on 20 carries, including both GICC scores on runs of 33 and 26 yards.
Quentin Morris led the Centurions (5-4) with 103 yards rushing and a 3-yard TD.
Central Catholic finished its season 3-6 and on a two-game winning streak. It was also a welcomed turnaround for the Crusaders, who had lost to Centura the past three seasons by a combined nine points.
Parkview Christian downs Red Hornets
Parkview Christian improved to 6-2 with a 56-14 victory over Heartland Lutheran Friday.
The Red Hornets finished their season 0-8.