City girls ready to compete at state for first time

“I hope the girls just go out there and have fun competing down there because everything else from here on out is like frosting on the cake.”

Roberts said the Islanders just need to take it one match at a time and just compete to their own abilities.

“I hope we all wrestle to the best of our abilities down there, doesn’t matter if we win or lose,” Roberts said. “If we do that, we’ll be fine and the points in the team standings will take care of themselves.

“But we’ve worked so hard to get to this point and now this week is finally here. To be a part of the state tournament with the other girls not only on our team, but with the other competitors is so exciting. I guess it’s time to prove ourselves.”

The Northwest girls will be sending two wrestlers to Omaha as well.

Miah Kenny (145) and Chloe Mader (152) are the Viking qualifiers.

NW coach Brian Sybrandts said he’s excited to be taking those two down to state and see what they can do

“I don’t think they’ll understand the experience will be like until they get there,” Sybrandts said. “It was such a thrill to see them get qualified.