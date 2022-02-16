City girls ready to compete at state for first time

The Grand Island Senior High girls wrestling team wants to keep building on their success in their first season.
The Islanders have won a majority of the tournaments they’ve been involved, including the A-4 district meet they won in Amherst almost two weeks ago.
The GISH girls want to keep their momentum going as they, along with the Northwest wrestling team, will be part of the girls state wrestling tournament in its first year as a sanctioned sport by the Nebraska School Activities Association.
The girls tournament gets under at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the CHI Health Center Omaha.
Grand Island will be sending six wrestlers to the state tournament in Sandra Gutierrez (100 pounds), Sage McCallum (132), Anyia Roberts (145), Maria Lindo-Morente (152), Ali Edwards (185) and Karma Marshall(235).
GISH coach Jeff Evans said the first year has gone better than he ever expected.
“This is probably the best start to our program than I could have ever imagined. The girls have gotten along with each other so well and they have built a great bond with each other,” Evans said. “I felt we have a great start to the program with the season that we’ve had.
“It’s been fun coaching these girls this year.”
Roberts, who was one of two district champions for the Islanders, said she has enjoyed being a part of the squad. She said the highlight so far has been the team’s district championship.
“That day was so much fun. We were all screaming when we got our championship plaque,” Roberts said. “We were so happy for each other and now we are competing at state this week.”
The one challenge for the Islanders, as well as all of the wrestlers, this week will be getting the competitive feel back. None of the girls have wrestled since the district tournaments on Feb. 4-5.
Roberts said they’re handling that the best they can.
“It will be hard coming back competitively because we really haven’t had any time off expect Christmas,” she said. “But we’ve had a lot of practices and done a lot of conditioning during that time. We’re going to keep going and not stopping.”
All of the district champions will have first-round byes, so Roberts and Edwards won’t wrestle right away.
Evans said he’s excited to see what the Islanders can do at the state tournament.
“I think the girls are nervous and excited, but that level will increase once we get there,” Evans said. “I can’t wait to see the looks in eyes and faces once we get there on Friday.
“I hope the girls just go out there and have fun competing down there because everything else from here on out is like frosting on the cake.”
Roberts said the Islanders just need to take it one match at a time and just compete to their own abilities.
“I hope we all wrestle to the best of our abilities down there, doesn’t matter if we win or lose,” Roberts said. “If we do that, we’ll be fine and the points in the team standings will take care of themselves.
“But we’ve worked so hard to get to this point and now this week is finally here. To be a part of the state tournament with the other girls not only on our team, but with the other competitors is so exciting. I guess it’s time to prove ourselves.”
The Northwest girls will be sending two wrestlers to Omaha as well.
Miah Kenny (145) and Chloe Mader (152) are the Viking qualifiers.
NW coach Brian Sybrandts said he’s excited to be taking those two down to state and see what they can do
“I don’t think they’ll understand the experience will be like until they get there,” Sybrandts said. “It was such a thrill to see them get qualified.
“I think they both have a great chance to do well and bring home some medals. Miah is just a competitor and just wrestles tough every time. Chloe has been great all year, even though she has had a few setbacks.”
Sybrandts said no matter how Kenny or Mader finish at state, he hopes their success of just getting there will help the future of the girls program.
“I think these two girls making it to state will encourage the other girls here at Northwest,” he said. “I think girls wrestling is only going to build and hopefully this is a great foundation for our program.”