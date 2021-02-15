City girls subdistricts roundup: Northwest rallies past Aurora; Heartland Lutheran wins

Northwest rallies past Aurora
YORK — Northwest outscored Aurora 26-13 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 55-49 victory in the Class B, Subdistrict 6 tournament semifinals Monday.
Shanae Suttles scored eight of her 20 points in the fourth quarter while Claire Caspersen added six of her 14 to key the rally.
"We went to our diamond press (in the fourth quarter) and that gave us an energy jolt," Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. "We were a step off all night in the first three quarters. You have to give Aurora credit. They were well-prepared and executed at a high level.
"Once we went to our press, that caused some problems for them."
Cassidy Knust scored 15 of her 20 points in the first half to help Aurora take a 28-21 halftime lead. Jaylee Schuster added 14 points for the Huskies
Addy Esquivel chipped in 10 points for the Vikings, who face York for the third time this season in Tuesday’s 6 p.m. championship game. The teams split the first two meetings.
"I don't know how many times we've played York in the last few years," Moerer said. "It's eight or nine times, so we know each other very well. We're similar in the things that we like to do in many ways, so it should be a great, competitive ball game."
Aurora (11-12) 15 13 8 13—49
Northwest (12-10) 13 8 8 26—55
AURORA—Cassidy Knust 20, Jaylee Schuster 14, Kassidy Hudson 1, Raina Cattou 6, Kasey Schuster 4, Rylee Olsen 2, Lexi Jones 2.
NORTHWEST—Avyn Urbankski 1, Macey Bosard 2, Alexis Julesgard 6, Claire Caspersen 14, Shanae Suttles 20, Madison Cushing 2, Addy Esquivel 10.
Red Horents get past Giltner
GILTNER — Maddie Graham scored nine of her 10 points in the third quarter to help Heartland Lutheran advance past Giltner 40-32 in the Class D-2, Subdistrict 3 tournament Monday.
That helped the Red Hornets turn a 12-11 halftime lead into a 27-19 advantage.
“Neither team really scored in the first half,” Heartland Lutheran coach Brad Bills said. “We missed some good shots and they did too. In the third quarter we started to get the ball in the basket, and Maddie had a big quarter.”
Jessica Zehendner had a game-high 13 points for the Red Hornets, who will try to avenge two losses this season when they face top-seeded Nebraska Christian Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Osceola.
Heartland Lutheran (8-10) 4 8 15 13—40
Giltner (1-20) 7 4 8 13—32