City girls subdistricts roundup: Northwest rallies past Aurora; Heartland Lutheran wins

Northwest rallies past Aurora

YORK — Northwest outscored Aurora 26-13 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 55-49 victory in the Class B, Subdistrict 6 tournament semifinals Monday.

Shanae Suttles scored eight of her 20 points in the fourth quarter while Claire Caspersen added six of her 14 to key the rally.

"We went to our diamond press (in the fourth quarter) and that gave us an energy jolt," Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. "We were a step off all night in the first three quarters. You have to give Aurora credit. They were well-prepared and executed at a high level.

"Once we went to our press, that caused some problems for them."

Cassidy Knust scored 15 of her 20 points in the first half to help Aurora take a 28-21 halftime lead. Jaylee Schuster added 14 points for the Huskies

Addy Esquivel chipped in 10 points for the Vikings, who face York for the third time this season in Tuesday’s 6 p.m. championship game. The teams split the first two meetings.