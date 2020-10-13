CITY GOLF ROUNDUP: Vikings finish in seventh place in Class B

GERING — Northwest finished seventh at the Class B state tournament at Monument Shadows Golf Course Tuesday.

The Vikings had a 397, an improvement of 29 strokes, to finish with a two-day total of 823.

Senior Lanie Fry led Northwest with a 205. She improved from her first round by nine strokes to finish tied for 28th. Sophomore Olivia Ottman (208), senior Hailey Schuster (209), sophomore Taylor Mazour (212) and junior Avery Hermesch (213) all finished within eight strokes of Fry.

Pehrson, Kenkel complete play in Class A

NORFOLK — Grand Island Senior High junior Sadie Pehrson finished tied for 22nd at the Class A state tournament at Norfolk Country Club.

Pehrson shot a second-day 88 to finish with a two-day total of 180.

Islander sophomore Hailey Kenkel had a 91 for a total of 183 to finish tied for 32nd.