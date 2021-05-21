CITY: Grand Island Central Catholic’s Marissa Rerucha takes second in pole vault

OMAHA – Marissa Rerucha had been setting personal records in the pole vault in the last month.

The state track meet was no different for the Grand Island Central Catholic junior.

Rerucha finished her season with her all-time best, clearing 11-0 during Friday action at Omaha Burke Stadium.

“I’ve been pushing for that all year. I’ve set a personal best in the last few meets,” Rerucha said. “That was my goal coming in and I’m glad that I was able to do that today.”

That was good enough for her to finish second in the event. Battle Creek’s Mya Zohner won the event at the same height but cleared 11-0 on her second attempt, while Rerucha made the height on her last attempt.

“I just wanted to make 11-0 somehow and I managed to do that,” she said.

GICC coach Keith Kester said he was happy to see Rerucha accomplish what she did.

“It seems each meet, she just gets better and better,” Kester said. “She risen to the occasion against the best competition instead of being intimidated by it. I’m so happy for her.”

While wanting to win the event, Rerucha said she was happy with a second-place finish.