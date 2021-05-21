CITY: Grand Island Central Catholic’s Marissa Rerucha takes second in pole vault

OMAHA – Marissa Rerucha had been setting personal records in the pole vault in the last month.
The state track meet was no different for the Grand Island Central Catholic junior.
Rerucha finished her season with her all-time best, clearing 11-0 during Friday action at Omaha Burke Stadium.
“I’ve been pushing for that all year. I’ve set a personal best in the last few meets,” Rerucha said. “That was my goal coming in and I’m glad that I was able to do that today.”
That was good enough for her to finish second in the event. Battle Creek’s Mya Zohner won the event at the same height but cleared 11-0 on her second attempt, while Rerucha made the height on her last attempt.
“I just wanted to make 11-0 somehow and I managed to do that,” she said.
GICC coach Keith Kester said he was happy to see Rerucha accomplish what she did.
“It seems each meet, she just gets better and better,” Kester said. “She risen to the occasion against the best competition instead of being intimidated by it. I’m so happy for her.”
While wanting to win the event, Rerucha said she was happy with a second-place finish.
“I’m happy with my performance and I’m happy to have competed here today,” Rerucha said.
Teammate Reagan Gellatly also brought home a medal as she finished seventh at 12:38.23 in the 3,200.
The Crusader boys meanwhile put themselves in contention for a state title. The Crusaders finished the first day with three medalists to find themselves with 12.5 points after the first day.
The 3,200 relay team of Ben Alberts, Zach Cloud, Tanner Turek and Reid Martinez led GICC on the first day with a second-place finish after running an 8:17.25 time.
That was the best time GICC has ran this year. The Crusaders finished second to Wilber-Clatonia, who ran an 8:07.55.
“We knew coming in Wilber was going to be a great team,” Martinez said. “We wanted to go out and compete with them and I think we did that early on.”
The two teams took turns with the lead throughout the race until the third leg when Wilber-Clatonia’s Will Wenz pulled ahead of Turek.
“We’re happy with how we did. We set a personal best by a half a second,” Martinez said. “We’ll take that.”
Isaac Herbek earned a pair of medals as well. The Crusader junior finished sixth in the long jump (20-8 1/4) and tied for seventh in the high jump (6-2).
Gage Steinke and Brayton Johnson both made finals in the 200, while Steinke earned a berth in the 100 finals and Johnson made the 400 finals.
Martinez said all that is big for the team race.
“We want that state title,” Martinez said. “We just need to go out there and compete.”
In Class B, the Northwest girls brought home some medals as they have four points after the first day.
Claire Caspersen finished sixth in the shot put (38-8 1/4), while the 3,200 relay team of Whitney Loman, Macie Middleton, Kailey O’Grady and Reba Mader finished eighth (10:06.34).
The Vikings had a few athletes that made Saturday finals. Samantha Roby and Avyn Urbanski both made finals in the 100 and 200 and Mader earned a finals berth in the 400.
Alex Brandt was the lone Viking boy to medal as he finished sixth in the high jump (6-4).
Class C action gets under way at 9 a.m., while Class B starts at 3 p.m. Saturday.