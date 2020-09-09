CITY PREVIEW: Grand Island Central Catholic thrilled about first ever true home game

“We put new sod in some places,” Ross said. “We’re going to bring in portable lights and some scaffolding. Our press box isn’t big enough to hold the assistant coaches from both teams. If we had known that we were going to host games we would have made it bigger when we built it.

“There will be limited room in our bleachers, so we’re inviting fans to bring their lawn chairs to the game.”

Parking could also be a concern, but Ross said maps have been sent to Centennial to help its fans navigate their way to the best spots.

The wearing of masks is recommended and should be used in the more congested areas around the field, such as the concession stand and restroom facilities.

After opening the season with road games at Sutton and Archbishop Bergan — and returning to the road to play North Platte St. Patrick’s and Gibbon the next two weeks — the Crusaders really relish this home game.

“It’ll feel great not to get back at midnight and then have to wake up early,” Wenzl said. “It’ll be good to be here and not have to jump on a bus for two hours.”

Goering added: “We’ve had a couple of long trips to Sutton and Bergan in Fremont. It’ll be nice to play here in a home environment.”