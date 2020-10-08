CITY PREVIEW: Homecoming quiet for Vikings after game against York canceled

For the first time in his career, Northwest head coach Kevin Stein needs to figure out what regular-season football game to attend this Friday.

Due to COVID-19 concerns at York, the Vikings’ homecoming game against the Dukes was canceled. No replacement opponent could be found, so it will be a quiet evening at Viking Field.

“This is my 26th year as a head coach, and I’ve never had a bye week,” Stein said. “It’s strange, especially after the weekend and taking a couple of days to prepare for York.

“Now you have to figure out how do you want to keep working? How do you want to handle practices? How’s the best way to start getting ready for Aurora?”

York school officials notified Northwest Tuesday afternoon that the game could be in jeopardy. It was officially canceled Wednesday morning after a recommendation from the health district that oversees York.

That kicked off a frantic search by Stein to find a replacement opponent. He scoured social media hoping to find an available opponent in Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa or Kansas that would be willing to come to Northwest.

But the school’s self-imposed noon deadline on Thursday to find that opponent passed without any success.