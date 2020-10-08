CITY PREVIEW: Homecoming quiet for Vikings after game against York canceled

For the first time in his career, Northwest head coach Kevin Stein needs to figure out what regular-season football game to attend this Friday.
Due to COVID-19 concerns at York, the Vikings’ homecoming game against the Dukes was canceled. No replacement opponent could be found, so it will be a quiet evening at Viking Field.
“This is my 26th year as a head coach, and I’ve never had a bye week,” Stein said. “It’s strange, especially after the weekend and taking a couple of days to prepare for York.
“Now you have to figure out how do you want to keep working? How do you want to handle practices? How’s the best way to start getting ready for Aurora?”
York school officials notified Northwest Tuesday afternoon that the game could be in jeopardy. It was officially canceled Wednesday morning after a recommendation from the health district that oversees York.
That kicked off a frantic search by Stein to find a replacement opponent. He scoured social media hoping to find an available opponent in Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa or Kansas that would be willing to come to Northwest.
But the school’s self-imposed noon deadline on Thursday to find that opponent passed without any success.
“And it would have to have been the right fit and the right opponent,” Stein said. “It’s our homecoming, so they would have to be willing to come here. It’s the point in the season where having two teams play just to play isn’t conducive to anybody. It would be different earlier in the season when you are trying to figure things out. There’s a reason the NFL has preseason games.”
But losing the York contest was a triple whammy for the Vikings. Not only did a rivalry game and homecoming disappear from the schedule, but Northwest also will miss out on playing one of its four district contests.
“York looks forward to playing us every year and we look forward to playing them every year,” Stein said. “It’s always a great, competitive game. Then first and foremost it’s district time, so that means a lot going forward.
“Then homecoming is just icing on the cake. What’s homecoming without a football game? It’s a strange night.”
There are some positives for an idle week for the Vikings, who are battling injuries like most teams at this point in the season.
“It is to our advantage to have a bye week,” Stein said. “Class B is such a battle, and kids are banged up. It’s nice for the kids to get a three-day weekend and just be kids. Then we’ll get ready to turn our full attention to Aurora next week and then playing the No. 1 team in the state (Hastings).”
Three city schools are still scheduled to take to the field on Friday:
Grand Island (2-3) at Millard North (1-4)
After claiming a one-point win at Papillion-La Vista South last week, Grand Island Senior High returns to Omaha to take on Millard North.
Kickoff at Buell Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
Despite their 1-4 record, the Mustangs are still rated No. 9 in Class A. They have lost to No. 1 Omaha Westside, No. 3 Millard South and No. 4 Elkhorn South.
In his first start at quarterback last week, Islander junior Kytan Fyfe went 12-for-22 for 126 yards with one touchdown. He also rushed for 50 yards. Fyfe continued to also pile up the tackles at linebacker by making five solo and nine assisted stops.
Hastings SC (1-3) at GICC (3-3)
After a decade-long absence, a rivalry is renewed when Hastings St. Cecilia travels to Grand Island Central Catholic for the teams’ first meeting since 2009. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Crusaders’ losses have come to Class C-2 No. 2 Ord, No. 3 Archbishop Bergan and No. 4 Sutton.
St. Cecilia broke into the win column last week by topping Doniphan-Trumbull 28-14.
The Bluehawks are averaging 154 yards rushing and 117 yards passing per game. Senior Anthony Sabatka has 314 yards and four touchdowns on 80 carries while sophomore quarterback Carson Kudlacek is 31-for-74 for 451 yards with three interceptions.
Dorchester (4-1) at Heartland Lutheran (2-3)
Heartland Lutheran looks to snap a two-game losing streak when it hosts Dorchester Friday at 7 p.m.
Dorchester suffered its first loss last week, a 70-8 rout by six-man No. 2 Sterling.
