CITY PREVIEW: Work in progress Islanders take on Class A No. 1 Omaha Westside

After a delayed start to practices and a 1-2 beginning to the season, Grand Island Senior High head coach Jeff Tomlin’s assessment of where his football team currently stands is no surprise.

“I think we’re still a work in progress in a lot of ways,” he said. “I like how hard we’re playing. I give us high marks on the effort. On the execution, we’ve still got a lot of work to do from fundamental technique to scheme to just basic execution from an offensive standpoint between quarterback, receivers and backs.

“But I see it coming. I’m encouraged to see it coming. Guys are making strides, and like we told them, we want to be obviously the best team that we can be. It might take a couple games to get there, but we’ve got to be our best at the end of the season, especially the way this year is set up. I think there’s good football in us. I’ve got to figure out a way to coach us better and get it out of us.”

This would be an ideal week for everything to come together for the Islanders. They are hosting Class A No. 1-rated Omaha Westside (4-0) Friday at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Tomlin said. “We’re worried about exceeding our own standard and being excellent in every way. We know that they’re an excellent team and we have very little margin for error.