CITY PREVIEW: Work in progress Islanders take on Class A No. 1 Omaha Westside

After a delayed start to practices and a 1-2 beginning to the season, Grand Island Senior High head coach Jeff Tomlin’s assessment of where his football team currently stands is no surprise.
“I think we’re still a work in progress in a lot of ways,” he said. “I like how hard we’re playing. I give us high marks on the effort. On the execution, we’ve still got a lot of work to do from fundamental technique to scheme to just basic execution from an offensive standpoint between quarterback, receivers and backs.
“But I see it coming. I’m encouraged to see it coming. Guys are making strides, and like we told them, we want to be obviously the best team that we can be. It might take a couple games to get there, but we’ve got to be our best at the end of the season, especially the way this year is set up. I think there’s good football in us. I’ve got to figure out a way to coach us better and get it out of us.”
This would be an ideal week for everything to come together for the Islanders. They are hosting Class A No. 1-rated Omaha Westside (4-0) Friday at 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Tomlin said. “We’re worried about exceeding our own standard and being excellent in every way. We know that they’re an excellent team and we have very little margin for error.
“We’re going to have to play a really clean game and a really physical game, but I feel good about where we’re at. I look forward to the challenge and look forward to being at home again.”
Westside has yet to be tested. The Warriors have scored in the 40s in all four games. Their closest contest so far was last week’s 49-27 victory over Papillion-La Vista South.
“I think their success comes from all of their returning experience from the state runner-up team and they’re well coached,” Tomlin said. “A lot of that starting experience comes up front for them and then obviously in the quarterback position. They have a lot of returners and this team kind of started out four years ago. Some of these guys played varsity as freshmen, so they have a lot of experience in varsity football. Obviously, it shows.”
Westside is averaging 260 yards rushing and 195 yards passing per game. Junior Dominic Rezac has 504 yards and nine touchdowns on 64 carries.
Senior quarterback Cole Payton — a North Dakota State recruit — is 42-for-62 for 602 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions.
Grand Island’s offense has relied on its passing game with the team rushing for 128 yards per game. Quarterback Jaden Jurgensmier is 53-for-101 for 659 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions.
Tomlin said minimizing mistakes in all facets of the game is a must this week for the Islanders.
“We want to do that all the time, but particularly when you’re playing a team as strong as Westside is going to be, you’ve got to play a clean game,” Tomlin said. “You’ve got to take care of the football, play as error free as you possibly can and play as hard as you can. I know our kids will rally and rise to the occasion.”
This will mark the midpoint of the season for Class A teams after the Nebraska School Activities Association decided to have all teams in that class advance to the playoffs this year starting in week nine. That canceled the Islanders’ rivalry game with Kearney, which had already been postponed from week one.
“I’m fine with it,” said Tomlin of the new playoff format. “We’d obviously rather have our week nine game because it’s a traditional game, but under the circumstances surrounding this season I think most coaches would agree if our team is still playing in week nine, that’s a bonus.
“I don’t know how many guys around the state really thought we’d still be playing into week four, week five realistically. Each week is a blessing. It’s a bonus, and so I’m certainly not going to complain about the format because we’re blessed to be playing football this year when we thought maybe we wouldn’t be able to. We just have to adapt and adjust and respond to it.”
Northwest (3-1) at Scottsbluff (1-3)
Class B No. 6-rated Northwest tries to keep the momentum going coming off last week’s thrilling overtime victory over Waverly.
The Vikings will attempt to do so while making their second trip to the panhandle this young season to battle Scottsbluff at 8 p.m. Central time on Friday.
Scottsbluff is coming off its first victory of the season, a 35-0 shutout of Custer, South Dakota. The Bearcats are averaging 191 yards rushing and 100 yards passing per game.
Senior running back Alex Galindo rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s win. He also had a 114-yard receiving game against Hastings.
Northwest is averaging 213 yards rushing and 188 yards passing per game. Quarterback Sam Hartman is 51-for-84 for 682 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. Brady Baasch has ran for 454 yards and six TDs on 63 carries.
GICC (2-2) at Gibbon (3-1)
Grand Island Central Catholic goes for its third consecutive victory while playing its fourth road game of the season when it plays at Gibbon Friday at 7 p.m.
The Crusaders are averaging 187 yards passing per game. Quarterback Russell Martinez is 48-for-92 for 724 yards with five touchdowns.
Marcus Lowry has 18 catches for 300 yards while Brayden Wenzl has 15 grabs for 223 yards with two TDs.
Gibbon fell to Class C-2 No. 9 Bridgeport 27-0 last week. The Buffaloes are averaging 142 yards rushing and 70 yards passing per contest.
Senior Sean Hampton has gained 491 yards on 95 carries with four touchdowns.
McCool Junction (3-0) at Heartland Lutheran (2-1)
Heartland Lutheran’s offense comes in clicking on all cylinders but faces its toughest test of the season in six-man No. 1-rated McCool Junction.
Friday’s game is set for 7 p.m.
The Mustangs (3-0, 2-0 officially) have allowed a total of four touchdowns this season and have scored at least 50 points in every game.
Heartland Lutheran (2-1, 2-0 officially) is coming off an 86-52 win at Lewiston. Austin Asche was 21-for-31 for 436 yards with seven touchdowns and rushed nine times for 114 yards and four more scores.
Dominick Ewoldt had eight catches for 252 yards with six TDs and Kane Stauss had seven grabs for 106 yards.
