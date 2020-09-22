CITY ROUNDUP: Aurora outlasts Northwest in five-set battle

VOLLEYBALL
Aurora outlasts Northwest in five sets
AURORA — Aurora outlasted Northwest in a back-and-forth five-set match to claim a 22-25, 26-24, 25-16, 24-26, 15-6 victory Tuesday.
Kassidy Hudson amassed 23 kills to lead the Huskies. Kasey Schuster had 32 set assists and nine aces while Raina Cattau added 15 assists.
Cassidy Knust had 28 digs and Emily Erickson contributed 10 for Aurora (11-6), which won for the ninth time in its past 10 matches. Its only loss during that span came to undefeated St. Paul on Saturday.
Northwest fell to 3-6 and dropped its third straight match.
The Vikings will look to rebound Thursday when they travel to Lexington for a triangular against the Minutemaids and Class C-1’s No. 3 Kearney Catholic.
Heartland Lutheran splits matches
BURWELL — The Heartland Lutheran volleyball team went 1-1 at the Burwell Tri. Tuesday.
The Red Hornets suffered a 25-4, 25-10 loss to Burwell, but came back to defeat Palmer 25-20, 22-25, 25-12.
In the loss to Burwell, Hanna Weaver had three ace serves.
In the win over Palmer, Madeline Graham led the way with five kills, while Maggie Bexten and Carley Neimoth each added three. Tytania Dreher had 14 digs, while Kathleen Spiehs had nine, while Heartland Lutheran at 15 ace serves as a team.
Heartland Lutheran coach Connie Hiegel said she was happy with the split, especially in the win over Palmer after the Tigers rallied to win the second set.
“I was pleased to see the girls come back to play well against Palmer after the loss to Burwell,” Hiegel said. “Even though Palmer came back and beat us in the second set, we kept our composure very well and were confident in winning the third set.”
Heartland Lutheran hosts Deshler Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Islanders rally to split
FREMONT — A rally in the final inning of the day allowed Grand Island Senior High to split with Fremont Tuesday.
The Islanders trailed 7-3 in the second game heading into the seventh inning but exploded for seven runs and a 10-7 victory.
Sydney Cobler, Brittina Titman and Ellie Gonzalez all had two hits for Grand Island. Ava Dunning allowed one unearned run on three hits over 2 2/3 innings of relief work to pick up the win.
Fremont blanked Grand Island 6-0 in the opener. Ella Cooper held the Islanders to two hits while striking out seven and walking two. She was also 2 for-3 with a homer and a double.
Grand Island 000 000 0—0 2 4
Fremont 500 001 x—6 7 0
WP—Cooper. LP—Cabello. 2B—F, Cooper. HR—F, Cooper, Escamilla.
Grand Island (6-23) 001 002 7—10 11 4
Fremont (11-12) 200 131 0—7 13 2
WP—Dunning. LP—Dowty. 2B—GI, Cramer, Titman. HR—F, Cooper, Kinning.
Northwest routs Patriots
HASTINGS — Northwest put up four runs in the second inning and kept extending its lead to top Adams Central 12-2 Tuesday.
Faith Gibson went 3-for-4 with four RBIs for the Vikings. Kylie Caspersen, Avyn Urbanski, Reba Mader and Ahdriana Medrano all had two hits for Northwest, which finished with 14.
Ava Laurent allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits with six strikeouts and one walk over five innings.
Northwest (13-8) 042 111 3—12 14 1
Adams Central (14-8) 100 010 0—2 7 1
WP—Laurent. LP—Schernikau.
Crusaders fall twice in triangular
YORK — Class B No. 9-rated Grand Island Central Catholic suffered a pair of losses at Tuesday’s York triangular.
The Crusaders dropped their first game 10-7 to Wahoo in six innings when the Warriors scored four times in the top of the seventh to break a 6-all tie.
Boston Boucher and Kylie Gangwish each had two hits for GICC, which was hampered by five errors that resulted in four unearned runs.
York then built up a three-run lead and held off the Crusaders 4-3.
Alexis Mudloff had a pair of solo home runs for Central Catholic.
Wahoo 003 034—10 6 2
GICC 113 011—7 8 5
WP—Iversen. LP—Palma. 2B—W, Hancock; GICC, Boucher.
GICC (16-6) 000 111—3 5 2
York 021 10x—4 7 0
WP—Rowe. LP—Breckner. HR—GICC, Mudloff 2; Y, Pohl, Libich.
BOYS TENNIS
GICC wins majority of matches
KEARNEY — Grand Island Central Catholic went 7-1 in matches at Tuesday’s Kearney Catholic triangular, which also included Hastings.
Going 2-0 on the day for the Crusaders were the No. 1 doubles team of Jackson Farias and Jackson Henry, Bowdie Box at No. 2 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Jonathan Schardt and Alex King.
At No. 1 single, Caden Menaugh went 1-1. He lost to Hastings’ Brayden Schram but defeated Kearney Catholic's Tate Shoemaker.
GIRLS GOLF
Crusaders second at triangular
LINCOLN — Grand Island Central Catholic finished second behind defending Class C state champion Lincoln Lutheran during a triangular Tuesday at Crooked Creek Golf Course.
The Crusaders shot a 194, just seven strokes behind the Warriors. Omaha Concordia was third with a 214.
GICC’s Angela Messere posted the day’s best score with a 37. Also competing for the Crusaders were Ashlyn Kucera (46), Kennedi Henke (55), Emery Obermiller (55) and Ember Klein (56).
CROSS COUNTRY
Viking teams both finish fifth
CRETE — The Northwest boys and girls cross country teams each finished fifth at the Crete Invite Tuesday.
The Viking girls scored 86 points, while the boys put up 102 points.
The Northwest girls had two medalists as Neelie Dorsey finished 10th at 21:58.56, while Megan Freeman took 13th at 22:10.60.
Caden Keller was the lone medalist for the Viking boys as he claimed fifth at 17:54.24.
Crete Invite
BOYS
Team Standings
Norris 36, Bennington 40, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 44, Aurora 68, Northwest 102, Waverly 103, Seward 107, York 139, Beatrice 196, Crete 202, Doniphan-Trumbull 210.
Medalists
1, Nathan Nottingham, SEW, 17:02.46; 2, Zach Pittman, NOR, 17:27.36; 3, Dylan Riley, AUR, 17:28.15; 4, Jack Sorensen, EMM, 17:36.31; 5, Caden Keller, NW, 17:54.24; 6, Cooper Willoughby, BENN, 18:01.43; 7, Tanner Cooper, NOR, 18:03.84; 8, Cameron Mallisee, EMM, 18:067; 9, Conrad Schroeder, WAV, 18:08.75; 10, Keaton Miller, BENN, 18:09.70; 11, Kai Olbrich, BENN, 18:11.04; 12, Alejandro Nelson, NOR, 18:11.44; 13, Layton Schultz, BENN, 18:13.85; 14, Jude Storch, EMM, 18:14.55; 15, Riley Boonstra, NOR, 18:15.23.
GIRLS
Team Standings
Seward 31, Norris 41, Bennington 48, Aurora 85, Northwest 86, York 99, Waverly 104, Beatrice 109, Crete 142, Doniphan-Trumbull 193.
Medalists
1, Kassidy Stuckey, YOR, 19:58.88; 2, Keegan Beisel, SEW, 21:07.32; 3, Millie Waldo, WAV, 21:09.84; 4, Tandee Masco, SEW, 21:10.47; 5, Laci Havlat, BEN, 21:15.11; 6, Samantha Jansen, BEN, 21:15.11; 7, Gabriela Calderon, BEN, 21:18.52; 8, Libby Gourley, NOR, 21:35.31; 9, Elena Kuehner, AUR, 21:55.23; 10, Neelie Dorsey, NW, 21:58.56; 11, Samantha Hughes, SEW 22:01.13; 12, Ellie Thomas, NOR, 22:06.43; 13, Megan Freeman, NW, 22:10.60; 14, Karnie Gottschalk, SEW, 22:13.14; 15, Jennifer Cardoso, CRE, 22:29.53.
