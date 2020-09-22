CITY ROUNDUP: Aurora outlasts Northwest in five-set battle

In the win over Palmer, Madeline Graham led the way with five kills, while Maggie Bexten and Carley Neimoth each added three. Tytania Dreher had 14 digs, while Kathleen Spiehs had nine, while Heartland Lutheran at 15 ace serves as a team.

Heartland Lutheran coach Connie Hiegel said she was happy with the split, especially in the win over Palmer after the Tigers rallied to win the second set.

“I was pleased to see the girls come back to play well against Palmer after the loss to Burwell,” Hiegel said. “Even though Palmer came back and beat us in the second set, we kept our composure very well and were confident in winning the third set.”

Heartland Lutheran hosts Deshler Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

Islanders rally to split

FREMONT — A rally in the final inning of the day allowed Grand Island Senior High to split with Fremont Tuesday.

The Islanders trailed 7-3 in the second game heading into the seventh inning but exploded for seven runs and a 10-7 victory.