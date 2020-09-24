CITY ROUNDUP: Crusaders blank Class B No. 5 Seward 2-0

SOFTBALL
GICC blanks No. 5 Seward
Grand Island Central Catholic bounced back two days after two disappointing losses in a triangular by shutting out Class B No. 5-rated Seward 2-0 Thursday.
Alicyn O’Neill held the Bluejays to three hits while striking out 10 and walking none. She also had two of the Crusaders’ six hits.
“Seward is a great team and she was just outstanding,” GICC coach Brock Culler. “She did a great of locating her drop ball, which allowed her to set up her best pitches and she really kept them off balance tonight.”
GICC scored the game’s only runs in the bottom of the fifth. Kylie Gangwish scored on an error, and then Alexis Mudloff followed with a sacrifice fly.
“I’m just so proud of our team because we really needed to get this train back on the track after Tuesday,” Culler said. “It was a great night for us and we needed it.”
Seward (14-6) 000 000 0—0 3 1
GICC (17-6) 000 020 x—2 6 0
WP—O’Neill. LP—Parra. 2B—S, Parra.
Vikings blast Holdrege
HOLDREGE — Ahdriana Medrano’s big night at the plate helped Class B No. 10-rated Northwest blast Holdrege 14-2 in six innings Thursday.
Medrano finished 4-for-4 with three RBIs, three runs and a home run.
Kylie Caspersen went 3-for-4 with a homer, two RBIs and a run. She also pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits with three strikeouts and no walks.
Reba Mader added two hits and four RBIs. Avyn Urbanski, Faith Gibson, Maddy Cushing, Nicole Halsey and Grace Baasch also all had two hits for the Vikings (14-8), who extended their winning streak to eight games.
Northwest (14-8) 024 206—14 20 1
Holdrege (8-13) 001 010—2 7 1
WP—Caspersen. 2B—NW, Cushing, Urbanski. HR—NW, Caspersen, Medrano.
VOLLEYBALL
Vikings split matches at Lexington triangular
LEXINGTON — The Northwest volleyball team battled to a split at the Lexington Triangular Thursday.
The Vikings opened with a 25-19, 20-25, 25-14 win over Class B, No. 10 Lexington. After the two teams split in the first two sets, Northwest jumped out to a 13-1 lead in the third and didn’t let up. Ashlynn Brown and Chloe Mader led the attack with nine kills each, while Ellie Apfel had eight. Kinzi Havranek dished out 37 assists.
Northwest fell to Class C-1, No. 3 Kearney Catholic 24-26, 25-21, 25-12 in the second match. Apfel led the Vikings with 10 kills, while Claire Caspersen added nine. Havranek had 32 assiss and 15 digs.
Northwest 25 20 25
Lexington 19 25 14
NORTHWEST STATS — Kills: Ashlyn Brown 9, Chloe Mader 9, Ellie Apfel 8. Aces: Brown 4. Assists: Kinzi Havranek 37. Digs: Sophia McKinney 17.
Northwest (4-7) 26 21 12
Kearney Catholic 24 25 25
NORTHWEST STATS — Kills: Ellie Apfel 10, Claire Caspersen 9, Chloe Mader 7. Blocks: Macy Bosard 4, Mader 3. Assists: Havranek 32. Digs: Havranek 15, Taylor Retzlaff 12, Sophia McKinney 12.
Islanders fall in five sets to Fremont
FREMONT — The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team almost grabbed its first win of the season.
The Islanders lost a hard-fought 25-27, 27-25, 25-17, 20-25, 16-14 to Fremont Thursday night.
Lilly Reed led a balanced Grand Island attack with 13 kills, while Ella Beckstrom and Maddy Hill each chipped in 11. Setter Cameron Pfeifer dished out 52 assists and Jill Rose led the defense with 24 digs.
Despite falling, GISH coach Marcus Erhke said he was pleased with the effort.
“We finally played a complete game; competed hard, and left it all on the floor,” he said. “We played our best defensive match of the season, and played a much more technically sound game.”
Grand Island (0-14) 27 25 17 25 14
Fremont (10-7) 25 27 25 20 16
GRAND ISLAND STATS — Kills: Lilly Reed 13, Ella Beckstrom 11, Maddy Hill 11, Haedyn Hoos 10. Blocks: Hill 2, Reed 2. Assists: Cameron Pfeifer 52. Digs: Jill Rose 24, Beckstrom 13, Hoos 12, Katie Wemhoff 12.
GIRLS GOLF
Vikings second at Holdrege Invite
HOLDREGE — Northwest finished second behind Broken Bow at Thursday’s Holdrege Invitational.
The Vikings shot a 390 to edge third-place Aurora by three strokes and fourth-place Hastings by four. The Indians took the team title with a 361 with Camryn Johnson, Madison Jackson and Emery Custer finishing second through fourth.
Northwest finished with three medalists — Hailey Schster (seventh, 92), Avery Hermesch (10th, 96) and Lanie Fry (15th, 97).
Holdrege Invitational
Team Scoring
Broken Bow 361, Northwest 390, Aurora 393, Hastings 394, Minden 395, Lexington 447, Holdrege 464, Kearney JV 464, McCook 470, Southwest 553.
Individual Medalists
1, Kendall Colby, Minden, 84; 2, Camryn Johnson, Broken Bow, 85; 3, Madison Jackson, Broken Bow, 88; 4, Emery Custer, Broken Bow, 90; 5, Natalie Brandt, Hastings, 91; 6, Riley Darbro, Aurora, 92; 7, Hailey Schuster, Northwest, 92; 8, Zoey Salem, Lexington, 92; 9, Emma Young, Aurora, 95; 10, Avery Hermesch, Northwest, 96; 11, Anna Brant, Hastings, 96; 12, Ella Jacobson, Holdrege, 96; 13, Kaylie Puckett, McCook, 96; 14, Emily Pedersen, Aurora, 97; 15, Lanie Fry, Northwest, 97.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!