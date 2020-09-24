CITY ROUNDUP: Crusaders blank Class B No. 5 Seward 2-0

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOFTBALL

GICC blanks No. 5 Seward

Grand Island Central Catholic bounced back two days after two disappointing losses in a triangular by shutting out Class B No. 5-rated Seward 2-0 Thursday.

Alicyn O’Neill held the Bluejays to three hits while striking out 10 and walking none. She also had two of the Crusaders’ six hits.

“Seward is a great team and she was just outstanding,” GICC coach Brock Culler. “She did a great of locating her drop ball, which allowed her to set up her best pitches and she really kept them off balance tonight.”

GICC scored the game’s only runs in the bottom of the fifth. Kylie Gangwish scored on an error, and then Alexis Mudloff followed with a sacrifice fly.

“I’m just so proud of our team because we really needed to get this train back on the track after Tuesday,” Culler said. “It was a great night for us and we needed it.”

Seward (14-6) 000 000 0—0 3 1

GICC (17-6) 000 020 x—2 6 0

WP—O’Neill. LP—Parra. 2B—S, Parra.

