CITY ROUNDUP: Crusaders girls finish second at Centennial cross country championships

LINCOLN — A pair of top 10 finishes helped the Grand Island Central Catholic girls cross country team finish second at Tuesday’s Centennial Conference championship at Pioneers Park.
The Crusaders finished with 42 points. Lincoln Christian won with 23.
Grace Herbek led GICC by placing third (21:49.11). Raegan Gellatly was seventh (22:49.15), Allison Haney 19th (24:46.10) and Rylee Lonnemann 21st (25:02.10).
Hastings St. Cecilia’s Alayna Vargas was the individual medalist in 20:33.98.
The Central Catholic boys were seventh with 121 points. Zach Cloud finished 10th in 18:20.66.
Centennial Conference
At Pioneers Park, Lincoln
BOYS
Team Scoring
Columbus Scotus 31, Lincoln Christian 44, Aquinas 46, Boys Town 70, Omaha Concordia 95, Lincoln Lutheran 101, GICC 121, Bishop Neumann 129, Kearney Catholic 168, Archbishop Bergan 171, Hastings St. Cecilia 220.
Top 15 Individuals
1, Payton Davis, Aquinas, 17:46.36; 2, Gavin Smith, Boys Town, 17:56.65; 3, Gavin McGerr, Lincoln Christian, 17:58.59; 4, Ryan Garvey, Omaha Concordia, 18:03.81; 5, Nicolas Schultz, Columbus Scotus, 18:10.14; 6, Logan Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 18:12.30; 7, Benjamin Juarez, Columbus Scotus, 18:15.99; 8, Ross Thorson, Columbus Scotus, 18:19.05; 9, Peter Sisco, Aquinas, 18;19.50; 10, Zach Cloud, GICC, 18:20.66; 11, Michael Gasper, Columbus Scotus, 18:26.60; 12, Carter Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, 18:31.91; 13, Leini Poindexter, Boys Town, 18:34.65; 14, Ty Wheeler, Lincoln Christian, 18:37.30; 15, Dahlton Fisher, Lincoln Christian, 18:50.10.
GIRLS
Team Scoring
Lincoln Christian 23, GICC 42, Columbus Scotus 45, Hastings St. Cecilia 65, Aquinas 72, Bishop Neumann 83.
Top 15 Individuals
1, Alayna Vargas, Hastings St. Cecilia, 20:33.98; 2, Sadye Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 21:34.84; 3, Grace Herbek, GICC, 21:49.11; 4, Olivia Fehringer, Columbus Scotus, 21:59.80; 5, Annie Hueser, Lincoln Christian, 22:10.49; 6, Ava Schneider, Lincoln Christian, 22:34.16; 7, Raegan Gellatly, GICC, 22:49.15; 8, Gianna Frasher, Aquinas, 22:49.18; 9, Whitney Klug, Columbus Scotus, 22:58.55; 10, Isabella Cooley, Lincoln Christian, 23:14.43; 11, Riley Dallman, Lincoln Christian, 23:16.46; 12, Abbey Matthew, Omaha Concordia, 23:27.01; 13, Emily Ferguson, Columbus Scotus, 23:41.77; 14, Sophie O’Neill, Archbishop Bergan, 23:44.36; 15, Kari Mathsen, Omaha Concorida, 24:04.67.
VOLLEYBALL
Islanders lost to North Star
LINCOLN — After dropping the first set, Lincoln North Star rebounded to defeat Grand Island Senior High 23-25, 25-23, 25-13, 25-16 Tuesday.
Haedyn Hoos had eight kills for the Islanders. Alaina Probasco added seven and Emma Smith had six.
Camaron Pfeifer finished with 33 set assists. Jaylen Hansen had 19 digs while Katie Wemhoff and Jill Rose each had 14.
Red Hornets fall to Riverside
CEDAR RAPIDS — Heartland Lutheran lost to Riverside 25-14, 25-15, 25-15 in a make-up game Tuesday.
“We had an alright match,” Red Hornets coach Connie Hiegel said. “Riverside had a strong serve, and they were able to place the ball well. We struggled defensively, but we played better as the match went on.”
Brynn Saddler had nine set assists for Heartland Lutheran while Maddie Graham put down six kills. Kathleen Spiehs contributed four kills and six digs while Paige Peterson finished with seven digs.
