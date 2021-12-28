City Roundup: Grand Island Central Catholic boys defeat Osceola in battle of unbeatens

In a battle of undefeated rated teams, Grand Island Central Catholic came out on top.

Four players scored in double figures to lift the Class C-2, No. 1 Crusaders to a 64-42 win over D-2, No. 3 Osceola in the GICC Holiday Tournament Tuesday.

Isaac Herbek led GICC, who improved to 8-0, with 18 points, while Brayton Johnson chipped in 16. Marcus Lowry and Gil Jenger added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

GICC coach Tino Martinez said he was pleased to see Johnson get into the scoring act with Herbek, Lowry and Jenger.

“Brayton shot the ball with a lot of confidence and that added to our balance with Isaac, Marcus and Gil,” Martinez said. “He took advantage of the opportunities that he got.”

After only leading 18-13 at the end of the first GICC used a 20-5 second quarter to take a 38-18 lead at the half and never looked back.

Martinez said it took a while for the Crusaders to shake off the rust from the five-day moratorium but credited Osceola for their play, especially in the first quarter.