City Roundup: Grand Island Central Catholic boys defeat Osceola in battle of unbeatens

In a battle of undefeated rated teams, Grand Island Central Catholic came out on top.
Four players scored in double figures to lift the Class C-2, No. 1 Crusaders to a 64-42 win over D-2, No. 3 Osceola in the GICC Holiday Tournament Tuesday.
Isaac Herbek led GICC, who improved to 8-0, with 18 points, while Brayton Johnson chipped in 16. Marcus Lowry and Gil Jenger added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
GICC coach Tino Martinez said he was pleased to see Johnson get into the scoring act with Herbek, Lowry and Jenger.
“Brayton shot the ball with a lot of confidence and that added to our balance with Isaac, Marcus and Gil,” Martinez said. “He took advantage of the opportunities that he got.”
After only leading 18-13 at the end of the first GICC used a 20-5 second quarter to take a 38-18 lead at the half and never looked back.
Martinez said it took a while for the Crusaders to shake off the rust from the five-day moratorium but credited Osceola for their play, especially in the first quarter.
“It’s hard to play off with good rhythm but we got to practice yesterday and that helped,” Martinez said. “Osceola played well in the first quarter, but I credit our kids to answer, especially in the second quarter,”
Osceola, who is coached by former GICC assistant coach Jason Zelasney, was led by Isaiah Zelasney’s 14 points, while Kale Gustafson chipped in 12.
GICC will play O’Neill St. Mary’s at 7:45 p.m. in the championship Wednesday.
Osceola (6-1) 13 5 11 13—42
Grand Island CC (8-0) 18 20 17 9—64
OSCEOLA—Isaiah Zelasney 14, Kolton Neujahr 3, Caleb Peterson 2, Ryan Pheak 2, Wyatt Urban 3, Kale Gustafson 12, Carter Girard 6.
GRAND ISLAND CC—Brayton Johnson 16, Jacob Stegman 2, Isaac Herbek 18, Marcus Lowry 11, Ishmael Nadir 7, Gil Jengmer 10.
Islanders fall to Lincoln Southwest at HAC Tourney
LINCOLN — Grand Island couldn’t overcome Lincoln Southwest’s strong second half in the quarterfinals of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
The top-seeded Silver Hawks used a 29-19 second half to defeat the Islanders 68-59 Tuesday.
The Islanders had a one-point lead with about three minutes left before committing a couple turnovers that led to Southwest baskets before they hit a 3-pointer to push the lead to seven.
“We were in the game for most of the game,” GISH coach Jeremiah Slough said. “It’s the type of game that we expect to be in with the teams on our schedule. We just need to make game-winning plays down the stretch.”
The Islanders led 30-29 at the break, which pleased Slough.
“I thought offensively when we valued the basketball, we were able to get what we wanted in the halfcourt,” Slough said.
Isaac Traudt led the Islanders with 27 points, while Barrett Olson chipped in 13.
Grand Island is off until next Friday when the Islanders host Lincoln High.
Grand Island (2-5) 16 14 12 17—59
Lincoln Southwest (6-1) 16 13 18 21—68
Grand Island—Fay 3, Sextro 7, Marsh 4, Fyfe 2, Olson 13, Traudt 27, Nesvara 3.
Lincoln Southwest—Smith 10, Hunzeker 17, Love 12, Mielak 11, Welch 7, Helms 11.
No. 1 Skutt too much for Northwest
CRETE — Omaha Skutt showed the Northwest boys basketball team why its the No. 1 team in Class B.
The Skyhawks outscored the Vikings 43-9 in the first half during a 60-30 victory during the Doane College Holiday Tournament.
Northwest did outscored Skutt 21-17 in the second half.
Trevyn Keene led the Vikings with eight points, while Travin Harring and Wyatt Jensen each chipped in six.
Northwest will play in Savannah, Mo. the consolation game at 2:45 p.m.
Northwest (1-6) 2 7 10 11—30
Omaha Skutt (6-0) 21 22 6 11—60
NORTHWEST—Travin Harring 6, Wyatt Jensen 6, Trevyn Keene 8, Cooper Garrett 4, Hunter Jensen 2, Chase Wiegert 4.
OMAHA SKUTT—JJ Ferin 13, Grant Dvorak 7, James Gninefou 8, Jack Brack 18, Gabe Edstrand 5, Charlie Burt 6, Jake Healy 3.
Central Valley defeats Heartland Lutheran in third-place game
Central Valley used a strong first half against Heartland Lutheran.
The Cougars outscored the Red Hornets 26-10 in the first half, en route to a 36-28 win during the Heartland Lutheran Holiday Tournament consolation game.
Carson Corman put up 13 points to lead Central Valley, while Zaden Wolf and Boston Wood each added seven.
Heartland Lutheran scoring was not available.
Central Valley (3-6) 15 11 6 4—36
Heartland Lutheran (1-6) 5 5 7 11—28
CENTRAL VALLEY—Carson Corman 13, Zaden Wolf 7, Boston Wood 7, Taesian Soto 5, Zandar Wolf 2, Keean Benson 2.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN–Complete scoring not available.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ghaifan powers GICC past Osceola
Lucy Ghaifan helped Grand Island Central Catholic grabbed its sixth win of the season.
The 6-0 junior led the Crusaders with 26 points and 15 rebounds to lift them to a 78-22 win over previously undefeated Osceola in their home holiday tournament Tuesday.
“Lucy played very well. I thought she had one of her better games effort-wise and it showed in her statistics,” GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said.
The Crusaders led 25-2 after the first quarter and never looked back. Nine other players scored for GICC. Gracie Woods added 11 points.
Mayfield said he liked what from the Crusaders considering they had only one practice after the five-day moratorium.
“Overall, we executed our gameplan very well against a good team,” Mayfield said. “They were undefeated and are a good team. The teams that we have played have helped us prepare.”
GICC plays O’Neill St. Mary’s in the championship at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Osceola (7-1) 2 9 5 6—22
Grand Island CC (6-2) 25 15 20 18—78
OSCEOLA—Rori Wieseman 4, Sadie Sunday 3, Baili Kumpf 7, Emma Recker 2, Courtney Sunday 6.
GRAND ISLAND CC—Hannah Gellatly 2, Avery O’Boyle 6, Anna Tibbetts 5, Jenna Heidelk 9, Tristyn Hedman 4, Carolyn Maser 6, Bryndal Moody 1, Gracie Woods 11, Chloe Cloud 8, Lucy Ghaifan 26.
Strong second quarter lifts Central Valley past Red Hornets
Central Valley used a strong second quarter to help them in the Heartland Lutheran Holiday Tournament.
After trailing 11-9 at the end of the first, the Cougars outscored Heartland Lutheran 21-6 to take control during a 55-28 win to take the title Tuesday.
Vanessa Wood led the Cougars with 16 points, while Neleigh Poss added nine.
HL coach Brad Bills said despite the loss, he liked what he saw from the Red Hornets, especially in the first quarter.
“We got off to a great start today, just like yesterday. We moved the ball well and hit some shots. We stayed with them for a while but they just started to pull away,” HL coach Brad Bills said. “Vanessa is a very good athlete who is part of a very nice balance team.”
Brynn Saddler led the Red Hornets with nine points, while Maggie Bexten chipped in six. Bills said Heartland Lutheran performed very well during the home tournament.
“We had a great two days. I thought we played pretty well during the two days. Getting the win on Monday was nice to see,” Bills said. “I think our performances will carry over and I think we’ve improved a lot from the start of the season and will continue to get better.”
Central Valley (5-3) 9 21 11 14—55
Heartland Lutheran (2-5) 11 6 6 5—28
CENTRAL VALLEY—Taya Engel 2, Neleigh Poss 9, Natalie Poss 5, Callie Wadas 3, Alexis Johnson 8, Vanessa Wood 16, Dilynn Wood 1, Madison Young 7, Kennady Holley 4.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Maggie Bexten 6, Taylor Lemburg 3, Brielle Saddler 5, Carly Niemoth 3, Kelsey Essex 2, Brynn Saddler 9.
Northwest falls to No. 4 Omaha Skutt
CRETE — Northwest coach Russ Moerer said he would put Omaha Skutt as a contender in Class B.
The No. 4 Skyhawks showed the Viking coach why during a 64-22 victory during the Doane College Holiday Tournament Tuesday.
Skutt jumped all over Northwest 40-9 during the first half. Peyton McCabe led the Skyhawks with 24 points.
Moerer said it was Skutt’s pressure defense that was the story during the Vikings’ loss.
“I would put Skutt in that top four in Class B. They run and jump pressure is very rare and they are very good at it,” Moerer said. “Their ability to execute that was impressive today.”
Avyn Urbanski led the Vikings with seven points, while Rylie Rice chipped in six.
Northwest will play Crete in the consolation game at 1 p.m.
Northwest (3-4) 3 6 11 2—22
Omaha Skutt (6-0) 25 15 11 13—64
NORTHWEST—Avyn Urbanski 7, Reba Mader 5, Rylie Rice 6, Kinzi Havranek 4.
OMAHA SKUTT—Jesse Trout 11, Peyton McCabe 24, Presley Douglas 9, Addison Burt 6, Victoria Van Dyke 6, Julia Connealy 3, Kamryn Kasner 4, Madison Livingston 1.
WRESTLING
Vikings take Ord Holiday Tourney
ORD — The Northwest wrestling team went 5-0 to win the Ord Holiday Dual Tournament.
The Vikings posted wins over Conestoga 66-18, Adams Central 58-24, Quad County Northeast 72-9, Ord 48-30 and Central City 45-33.
Kaleb Keiper (106 pounds), Zach Cooley (152) and Bo Bushhousen (160) all went 5-0 for the Vikings, while Alex Linden (113), Gavin Ruff (120), Roland Murillo (126-132), Nolan Moorman (182), Joseph Stein (195) and Victor Isele all finished 4-1.
“I thought we wrestled well but very slugglish because of having one day of practice after the break,” NW coach Brian Sybrandts said. “We weren’t at the time of our game but we did enough to go 5-0. I was happy with how the kids performed, especially against Central City.”
Northwest will be back in action when they host Class B, No. 1 Hastings next Tuesday.
Central City went 4-1 to finish second.
Drew Garfield (113-120), Cole Kunz (120-126), Tristan Burbach (126-132), Brandon Fye (132-138), Bryce Sutton (160-170) and Jaramine Elton (182-195) all went unbeaten for the Bison.
Ord Holiday Tournament
Team Standings
Northwest 5-0, Central City 4-1, Ord 3-2, Conestoga 2-3, Adams Central 1-4, Quad County Northeast 0-5.
Round 1
Central City defeated Quad County Northeast 60-24.
Northwest defeated Conestoga 66-18.
Ord defeated Adams Central 36-27.
Round 2
Central City defeated Ord 45-30.
Northwest defeated Adams Central 58-24.
Conestoga defeated Quad County Northeast 54-30.
Round 3
Central City defeated Adams Central 60-24.
Northwest defeated Quad County Northeast 72-9.
Ord defeated Conestoga 48-30.
Round 4
Central City defeated Conestoga 52-24.
Northwest defeated Ord 48-30.
Adams Central defeated Quad County Northeast 36-30.