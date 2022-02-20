City Roundup: Grand Island Senior High's Alex Gates, Grand Island Central Catholic's Ben Alberts both fall in championship matches

“For a freshman to compete in that tough of a bracket and get into the finals, it says a lot for his future.”

Morrison said Gates made remarkable improvement as the season progressed. His second-place finish came with a 32-17 season record.

“Alex had a rough start and took some losses,” Morrison said. “He had to find his way and figure out how to adjust to high school wrestling. He’s been a phenomenal youth wrestler for us in G.I. Grapplers, but high school wrestling is a little bit different and he had to adjust to the physicality and the pace.

“Once he figured that out, he has been really special. He stayed focused and was determined to get better this year.”

Grand Island finished with four medalists. Ein Obermiller (33-12) took third at 125, Javier Pedro (30-12) placed fifth at 113 and Cristian Cortez (30-13) ended fifth at 132 to join Gates on the medals stand.

“We had some good performances and we’ve got some guys that are coming away with a little bit of disappointment as well,” Morrison said. “I think that’s something that’s going to make them hungry for the offseason and I look forward to coming back here to state with our guys.”