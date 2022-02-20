City Roundup: Grand Island Senior High's Alex Gates, Grand Island Central Catholic's Ben Alberts both fall in championship matches

OMAHA — Mixed emotions best described Grand Island Senior High coach Joey Morrison’s take on his team’s performance in the Class A state wrestling tournament.
The Islanders, who came to Omaha rated second by the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association, settled for a fifth-place team finish with 100 points. Millard South scored 217 to run away with the team title Saturday at the CHI Health Center.
“We left a lot on the table this year,” said Morrison, whose team qualified 12 wrestlers for state after finishing as the runner-up to Millard South in the state duals tournament two weeks earlier. “We’ve got a really, really young team. We’ll bring nine guys back and we’ve got some good guys coming in, too, so there’s a bright future for Grand Island wrestling.”
The Islanders had one finalist in No. 3-rated Alex Gates at 106 pounds, but the Grand Island freshman lost a 2-0 decision to second-rated Tyler Durden of Papillion-La Vista. Durden, a junior, was awarded a point for an illegal hold and then added an escape with 1:30 left in the second period before holding on for the win.
“We gave up points in the second period on bottom and Durden is really tough — he’s strong, he’s experienced and he has a lot of things going for him,” Morrison said. “I thought Alex Gates wrestled a phenomenal match. He had a great game plan, but he just came up a little short in the second period and couldn’t quite get out on bottom in the third.
“For a freshman to compete in that tough of a bracket and get into the finals, it says a lot for his future.”
Morrison said Gates made remarkable improvement as the season progressed. His second-place finish came with a 32-17 season record.
“Alex had a rough start and took some losses,” Morrison said. “He had to find his way and figure out how to adjust to high school wrestling. He’s been a phenomenal youth wrestler for us in G.I. Grapplers, but high school wrestling is a little bit different and he had to adjust to the physicality and the pace.
“Once he figured that out, he has been really special. He stayed focused and was determined to get better this year.”
Grand Island finished with four medalists. Ein Obermiller (33-12) took third at 125, Javier Pedro (30-12) placed fifth at 113 and Cristian Cortez (30-13) ended fifth at 132 to join Gates on the medals stand.
“We had some good performances and we’ve got some guys that are coming away with a little bit of disappointment as well,” Morrison said. “I think that’s something that’s going to make them hungry for the offseason and I look forward to coming back here to state with our guys.”
Alberts takes second at 160 in Class C
Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts got off to a strong start, but couldn’t make it hold up, losing via pin in 5:13 in the Class C 160-pound state championship match against No. 1-rated Cameron Graham of Cross County/Osceola.
“I’m so proud of Ben — he wrestled a really good match and sometimes you just get caught on those throws,” GICC coach Zach Schroder said. “No matter what happened in the championship match, he’s had a great season.”
Wrestling the undefeated Graham (56-0) for the fourth time this season, the second-rated Alberts took a 2-0 lead with a takedown in the closing seconds of the first period. Graham, who owns the Class C record for career victories with 213, got on the board with a second-period escape and was leading 5-2 win he got the pin.
Alberts finished 46-5 on the season. Schroeder said the Crusaders’ junior will have a great opportunity to build on his second-place finish next season.
“Ben has a strong work ethic and determination,” Schroder said. “Getting beat by Graham three times really motivated him and he wanted this match. By the time you wrestle someone four times, you know what they have and he wrestled a smart match. He’s a junior and he’ll be back next year.”
Schroder said it was a great ride, seeing Alberts reach the championship match. And he’s hopeful it will help GICC’s program trend upward.
“I’ll always remember this,” Schroder said. “He’s bringing back Central Catholic wrestling. We’re back and we’re ready for next year.”
Northwest’s Isele brings home second medal
Victor Isele was the lone Northwest medalist as he brought home a fifth-place medal at Class B 220 pounds.
The Viking junior won three straight matches in the consolation rounds after suffering a tough overtime loss on Thursday.
He went 1-1 on Saturday.
NW coach Brian Sybrandts said he was proud of Isele to do that.
“220 has been tough all year and for him to battle through after a tough loss on Thursday, I can’t say enough about his pride,” he said. “That’s almost impossible for a kid to do but he’s a competitor. He’ll lay it out and that’s what he did.”
Sybrandts said he was happy with how the year went. The Vikings brought five state qualifiers down and all but one won a match so he’s excited for the future.
“I’m proud of our whole team because they got great experience down here as all but one got at least one win,” he said. “That’s building for next year as all of the qualifiers are coming back.”
City girls get medals as well
In their first years as a team, both the Grand Island and Northwest girls wrestling teams had successful state tournaments.
Both the Islanders and Vikings brought home medalists. Grand Island had three medalists and Northwest brought home two.
Sage McCallum led the Islanders with a third-place finish at 132. After losing her first match of the tournament, the senior came back and won four straight matches to get her medal.
Also Karma Marshall finished fourth at 235. She won three matches after her first loss of the tournament before falling in the third-place match.
Ali Edwards was the other medalist and she finished sixth at 185. She was the Islanders first state medalist as she made the semifinals Friday night before falling.
Grand Island finished with 47 points.
Northwest brought home a pair of fifth-place finishes from the state tournament.
Miah Kenny and Chloe Mader both placed fifth at 145 and 152, respectively.
After dropping her first match of the tournament, Kenny won three straight matches to get into the medal rounds.
Mader finished her tournament 4-2, including getting a pin in the fifth-place match.
Sybrandts said he was proud of how the two performed,
“Those two really battled, and they avenged some losses, which were to two Grand Island girls, to get their medals,” Sybrandts said. “I was impressed with their performances and lied it on the line.”
That allowed the Vikings to finish the tournament with 27 points.