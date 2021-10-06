City Roundup: Islanders stay alive in A-4 district

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High softball team went 1-1 during the first day of the Class A, District 4 Tournament Wednesday.

The Islanders suffered a 7-6 loss to Fremont in the opening game. The Tigers scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Grand Island used a three-run fifth to take a 5-4 lead in the top of the sixth before Fremont scored two runs to take the lead in the next inning. The Islanders tied it up in the top of the seventh.

Kyla Cramer led the offense by going 2 for 3 with a RBI, while Brittina Titman was 1 for 3 with a RBI and a double.

The Islanders kept its season alive by defeating Bellevue West 3-1. They scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Jaidyn Walford was 2 for 3 with a RBI double to lead Grand Island, while Braelyn Sindelar was 1 for 3 with two RBI double.

Adriana Cabello got the win with five strikeouts.

Grand Island will play Fremont, who fell to No. 3 Lincoln East 6-4 in the winners’ bracket, for a spot in the district final at 1 p.m. Thursday. The winner of that will have to beat the Spartans twice to earn a spot at the state tournament.