CITY ROUNDUP: No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic rolls to win in season opener
CITY ROUNDUP: No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic rolls to win in season opener

BOYS BASKETBALL

No. 1 GICC routs Omaha Gross

OMAHA — Class C-2 preseason No. 1-rated Grand Island Central Catholic overcame a sluggish start to rout Omaha Gross 61-20 in its season opener Friday.

The Crusaders led 23-14 at the half but doubled that point total in the third period to extend their advantage to 46-18.

“We got off to a slow start, but we got into a rhythm in the second half and played good defensively,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “We had a good final 16 minutes.”

Ten Crusaders scored with Koby Bales leading the way with 12 points. Dei Jengmer chipped in 11 for GICC, which hosts Norfolk Catholic Saturday.

GICC (1-0)    14    9    23    15—61

Omaha Gross (0-2)    8    6    4    2—20

GICC—Russ Martinez 9, Jack Kenna 2, Koby Bales 12, Brayton Johnson 3, Tanner Turek 3, Brayden Wenzl 3, Isaac Herbek 8, Marcus Lowry 2, Gil Jengmer 8, Dei Jengmer 11.

OMAHA GROSS—Kyle Capece 5, Jackson Drake 2, Connor Capece 7, Zach Ciurej 2, Aaron Correa 2, Dylan McMullin 2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Elkhorn South downs GISH

ELKHORN — Elhorn South outscored Grand Island Senior High 22-3 in the first quarter en route to a 67-15 victory Friday.

Ella McDonald led the Islanders with six points in their season debut.

Grand Island faces Papillion-La Vista Saturday at 1 p.m. in its home opener.

Grand Island (0-1)    3    4    5    3—15

Elkhorn South (1-1)    22    23    11    1—67

GRAND ISLAND—Ella McDonald 6, Jaylea Hansen 4, Maddi Webster 2, Hailey Kunkel 3.

ELKHORN SOUTH—Kylie Hinrichs 2, Lindsey Gruwell 11, Ashley Franzen 1, Lauren Kohl 14, Hannah Lefler 3, Ella Athy 3, Morgan Brady 2, Katie Raymond 8, Reaghan Grimm 6, Rylee Gray 10, Zakrewski 2.

