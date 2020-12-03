CITY ROUNDUP: No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep tops Islanders 51-33

Parker Janky put up 19 points to pace Northwest. Sam Hartman chipped in 12 while Riley Anderson finished with 10.

Northwest (0-1) 19 12 7 21—59

North Platte (1-0) 14 18 15 19—66

NORTHWEST—Parker Janky 19, Riley Anderson 10, Jed Walford 9, Sam Hartman 12, Alex Brandt 5, Michael Buhrman 4,

NORTH PLATTE— Trevin Hipwell 7, Luke Zimbelman 12, Will Coe 6, River Johnston 25, Caleb Tarkinson 2, Caleb Kinkaid 4, Kade Mohr 9, Blake Barnes 1.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Red Hornets defeat Spalding Academy

Heartland Lutheran raced out to a 28-7 halftime lead en route to a 55-25 victory over Spalding Academy Thursday.

“We had a great opening night,” Red Hornets coach Brad Bills said. “We did a really good job of moving the ball around and getting different girls good shots.”

Jessica Zehendner led Heartland Lutheran with 20 points.

“Jess had a really nice game,” Bills said. “She was scoring from the perimeter, penetrating and scoring and also doing a nice job of moving the ball around and getting assists.”