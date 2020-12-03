CITY ROUNDUP: No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep tops Islanders 51-33

BOYS BASKETBALL
Islanders fall at Creighton Prep
OMAHA — Luke Jungers had 15 points and Justin Sitti 10 as Class A preseason No. 3 Omaha Creighton Prep opened its season Thursday night with a 51-33 win over Grand Island Senior High.
Isaac Traudt, like Jungers a 6-foot-8 junior, had 16 of Grand Island’s first 26 points and also finished with 11 rebounds.
“I was really pleased from a competitive standpoint,” Islanders coach Jeremiah Slough said. “We were discombobulated offensively, which is to be expected. But we did a great job defensively.”
Grand Island (0-1) 7 5 5 16—33
Creighton Prep (1-0) 14 15 12 10—51
GRAND ISLAND—Tyler Fay 3, Aiden Klemme 3, Dylan Sextro 7, Isaac Traudt 16, Jacob Nesvara 4.
OMAHA CREIGHTON PREP—Joe Sudbeck 2, Justin Sitti 10, Brendan Buckley 6, Conor Buckley 2, Casey O’Malley 2, A.J. Rollins 7, Mai’jhe Wiley 7, Luke Jungers 15.
North Platte tops Vikings
NORTH PLATTE — North Platte outscored Northwest 33-19 in the middle two quarters to edge the Vikings 66-59 Thursday.
Parker Janky put up 19 points to pace Northwest. Sam Hartman chipped in 12 while Riley Anderson finished with 10.
Northwest (0-1) 19 12 7 21—59
North Platte (1-0) 14 18 15 19—66
NORTHWEST—Parker Janky 19, Riley Anderson 10, Jed Walford 9, Sam Hartman 12, Alex Brandt 5, Michael Buhrman 4,
NORTH PLATTE— Trevin Hipwell 7, Luke Zimbelman 12, Will Coe 6, River Johnston 25, Caleb Tarkinson 2, Caleb Kinkaid 4, Kade Mohr 9, Blake Barnes 1.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Red Hornets defeat Spalding Academy
Heartland Lutheran raced out to a 28-7 halftime lead en route to a 55-25 victory over Spalding Academy Thursday.
“We had a great opening night,” Red Hornets coach Brad Bills said. “We did a really good job of moving the ball around and getting different girls good shots.”
Jessica Zehendner led Heartland Lutheran with 20 points.
“Jess had a really nice game,” Bills said. “She was scoring from the perimeter, penetrating and scoring and also doing a nice job of moving the ball around and getting assists.”
The rest of the Red Hornets provided balanced scoring. Kathleen Spiehs scored seven points while Maggie Bexten, Madelyn Graham, Carly Niemoth and Brynn Saddler all finished with six.
Spalding Academy (0-1) 2 5 5 13—25
Heartland Lutheran (1-0) 10 18 16 11—55
SPALDING ACADEMY—Alexis Tenski 2, Addie Murphy 6, Brooke Keber 7, Grace Glaser 5, Rachel Bauer 2, Alyssa Dozler 3.
HEARTLAND LUTHERAN—Maggie Bexten 6, Madelyn Graham 6, Abigail Niemeier 2, Carly Niemoth 6, Jessica Zehendner 20, Brynn Saddler 6, Kathleen Spiehs 7.
SWIMMING
Islanders split in Hastings
HASTINGS — The Grand Island Senior High boys and girls swim teams both went 1-1 during Thursday’s double dual.
The Islander girls topped Kearney 57-41 but fell to Hastings 51-44. Freshmen Kate Novinski (200 and 100 freestyle) and Gracie Wilson (200 IM) both won in their first varsity meet. Also finishing first was Reagan Greer (500 free).
The Grand Island boys beat Hastings 54-41 but lost to Kearney 57-41. Winning events were Kai Wilson (200 free), Luke Dankert (200 IM, 100 breaststroke), Jonathan Novinski (50 free and 100 free) and Michael Sambula-Monzalvo (500 free).
