CITY ROUNDUP: Northwest claims Central Conference tournament championship

SOFTBALL

Vikings win Central Conference title

LEXINGTON — Class B No. 4-rated Northwest extended its winning streak to 15 game on Thursday and, in the process, claimed a Central Conference tournament title.

The Vikings went 3-0 to win the conference crown to wrap up the regular season.

A 4-2 victory over No. 5 Seward in the championship game gave Northwest (21-8) the trophy. Faith Gibson went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and a run.

Ava Laurent held Seward to four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

Northwest used a nine-run second inning to outslug Holdrege 12-8 in the first round. The teams combined for 16 runs over the first two innings and had 11 errors in the game.

Avyn Urbanski went 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI for the Vikings.

Laurent tossed a two-hitter to lead Northwest past Adams Central 10-0 in four innings in the semifinals. She struck out five and walked one.

Ahdriana Medrano, Maddy Cushing and Ema Sundberg all had three hits.

