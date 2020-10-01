CITY ROUNDUP: Northwest claims Central Conference tournament championship

SOFTBALL
Vikings win Central Conference title
LEXINGTON — Class B No. 4-rated Northwest extended its winning streak to 15 game on Thursday and, in the process, claimed a Central Conference tournament title.
The Vikings went 3-0 to win the conference crown to wrap up the regular season.
A 4-2 victory over No. 5 Seward in the championship game gave Northwest (21-8) the trophy. Faith Gibson went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and a run.
Ava Laurent held Seward to four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Northwest used a nine-run second inning to outslug Holdrege 12-8 in the first round. The teams combined for 16 runs over the first two innings and had 11 errors in the game.
Avyn Urbanski went 2-for-2 with two runs and an RBI for the Vikings.
Laurent tossed a two-hitter to lead Northwest past Adams Central 10-0 in four innings in the semifinals. She struck out five and walked one.
Ahdriana Medrano, Maddy Cushing and Ema Sundberg all had three hits.
Northwest 290 1—12 5 4
Holdrge 140 3—8 6 7
WP—Caspersen.
Northwest 400 6—10 10 1
Adams Central 000 0—0 2 3
WP—Laurent.
Championship Game
Northwest (21-8) 000 210 1—4 6 0
Seward (19-8) 000 000 2—2 4 4
WP—Laurent. 2B—NW, Urbanski. HR—NW, Gibson.
VOLLEYBALL
Islanders rally past Links
LINCOLN — Grand Island Senior High came back after dropping the first two sets to top Lincoln High 19-25, 21-25, 27-25, 25-16, 15-12 on Thursday and claim its first victory of the season.
Emma Smith led a balanced Islander attack with 15 kills. Haedyn Hoos added 14 and Alaina Probasco had 13. Caaron Pfeifer totaled 43 set assists.
Jill Rose contributed 17 digs and five aces. Katie Wemhoff had 15 digs, Claire Kelly 14 and Jaylen Hansen 14 for Grand Island (1-15).
“We were down 0-2 and never gave up,” G.I. coach Marcus Ehrke said. “I’m so proud of our whole team. We had quite a few girls step up. We played with resiliency and we won this game as a team.”
CROSS COUNTRY
Vikings compete at York
YORK — The Northwest girls cross country team placed fifth while the boys were sixth at Thursday’s York Invitational at York Country Club.
The Vikings girls finished with 104 points. Their top finisher was sophomore Daina Rosenlund (32nd, 25:36.36).
Northwest’s boys had 85 points. Jacob Burger was 18th in 19:24.59.
Hastings took the team title with 28 points and was led by individual champion Jaydon Welsh (16:59.40).
York Invitational
BOYS
Team Scoring
Hastings 28, Waverly 39, York 42, Adams Central 63, Fillmore Central 68, Northwest 85, Aurora 138.
Top 15 Individuals
1, Jaydon Welsh, Hastings, 16:59.40; 2, Landon Eckhardt, Hastings, 17:15.61; 3, Colin Pinneo, York, 17:18.14; 4, Garrett Nichols, Fillmore Central, 17:36.31; 5, Conrad Schroeder, Waverly, 17:45.54; 6, Gabe Zarraga, York, 18:00.77; 7, Luke Bonifas, Adams Central, 18:15.57; 8, Jarrett Ballinger, Waverly, 18:16.22; 9, Kyto Warner, Adams Central, 18:27.53; 10, Conner Nun, Fillmore Central, 18:28.83; 11, Ryan Thraen, Waverly, 18:29.92; 12, Matthew Ochsner, Hastings, 18:32.31; 13, Vinny Condry, Hastings, 18:33.22; 14, Jackson Schmid, York, 18:34.17; 15, Kolton Jueneman, Waverly, 18:35.73.
GIRLS
Team Scoring
Waverly 28, Hastings 31, York 31, Adams Central 57, Northwest 104, Aurora 108.
Top 15 Individuals
1, Kassidy Stuckey, York, 19:33.94; 2, Millie Waldo, Waverly, 21:25.18; 3, Jenna Cecrle, Adams Central, 21:51.77; 4, Angie Ramirez, Hastings, 22:17.53; 5, Shianne Benker, Waverly, 22:23.39; 6, Kiernan Bierman, Hastings, 22:26.42; 7, Lili Widhelm, Hastings, 22:43.93; 8, Leah Rasmussen, Waverly, 22:47.55; 9, Kiersten Portwine, York, 22:50.90; 10, Emory Conrad, York, 22:51.91; 11, Chloe Holmes, York, 23:01.91; 12, Hallie Verhage, Fillmore Central, 23:04.33; 13, Sadie Loehr, Adams Central, 23:14.24; 14, Ellie Bentjen, Waverly, 23:18.98; 15, Abby Fielder, HAstings, 23:21.63.
