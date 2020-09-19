CITY ROUNDUP: Pleasanton hands Crusaders first defeat of the season

VOLLEYBALL
Crusaders suffer first loss
ORD — Class C-1 No. 4-rated Grand Island Central Catholic suffered its first loss of the season the championship match of Saturday’s Ord Invitational.
The Crusaders were edged by Class D-1 No. 1 Pleasanton 18-25, 25-16, 25-19 in a battle of undefeated teams.
The Crusaders opened the tournament with a 25-12, 25-12 victory over Amherst. Chloe Cloud recorded 11 kills and five blocks. Carolyn Maser had 18 set assists, Gracie Woods contribute 10 digs and Haily Asche scored 11 points.
The Crusaders (10-1) then swept O’Neill 25-20, 25-15 behind seven kills apiece from Cloud and Evan Glade. Maser accumulated 20 set assists while Kylee Hasselman had 11 points with three aces.
BOYS TENNIS
GICC third at Bellevue West Invite
OMAHA — A championship by the No. 1 doubles team helped Grand Island Central Catholic place third in Saturday’s Bellevue West Invitational.
Jackson Farias and Jackson Henry went 4-0 and defeated Bellevue West 9-8 (7-1) in the championship match.
Both of GICC’s No. 2 entries — Bowdie Fox in singles and the doubles team of Alex King and Jonathan Schardt — went 3-1 and placed third.
Koby Bales finished 2-2 and in fifth place at No. 1 singles.
Bellevue West Invitational
Team Scoring
Bellevue West 70, Lincoln North Star 68, Grand Island Central Catholic 60, Lincoln High 44, Bellevue East 37, Crete 31, Omaha Gross 29, Omaha Roncali 21.
SOFTBALL
Islanders fall to Omaha Westside
OMAHA — Omaha Westside scored four runs over the third through fifth innings to pull away from Grand Island Senior High 6-2 Saturday morning on the final day of the Omaha Westside Invitational.
Westside hit three home runs to pick up the win.
Kamdyn Barrientos went 2-for-3 for the Islanders.
Grand Island (5-22) 020 000—2 7 0
Omaha Westside (5-13) 201 12x—6 8 2
WP—Wonder. LP—Cabello. 2B—GI, Titman. HR—OW, Rigas, Shafer, Cornett.
