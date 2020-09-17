CITY ROUNDUP: Vikings, Crusaders pick up wins on softball diamonds

SOFTBALL
Northwest holds off Cozad
Northwest built up a five-run lead then held off Cozad for a 5-3 victory Thursday.
The Vikings used a three-run third inning to take their advantage. The Haymakers answered that with a three-run sixth to close within 5-3 but could get no closer.
Reba Mader went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs for Northwest. Avyn Urbanski, Ahdriana Medrano and Maddy Cushing all had two hits apiece.
Kylie Caspersen picked up the complete-game win, giving up four hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
The Vikings host their annual tournament Saturday.
Cozad (7-10) 000 003 0—3 4 2
Northwest (8-8) 103 010 x—5 10 1
WP—Caspersen. 3B—Medrano.
Mudloff leads GICC past Twin River
GENOA — A huge game by Alexis Mudloff lead Class B No. 9-rated Grand Island Central Catholic to a 13-5 win over Twin River Thursday.
Mudloff finished 3-for-5 with seven RBIs and a run. She hit a grand slam and had a double.
Shaylin Kucera and Boston Boucher added two hits each.
Andrea Palmer went the distance, allowing seven hits with nine strikeouts and no walks.
GICC (15-4) 047 000 2—13 10 4
Twin River (9-9) 002 020 1—5 7 4
WP—Palma. LP—Spitz. 2B—GICC, Boucher, Gangwish, Kucera, Mudloff; TR, Lemburg, Paczosa, Spitz, Schmidt. 3B—GICC, Kucera. HR—GICC, Mudloff.
VOLLEYBALL
Islanders fall to Kearney
The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team dropped its home opener to Kearney Thursday.
The Bearcats managed to grab a 25-9, 25-8, 25-15 win over the Islanders.
Haedyn Hoos paced Grand Island with five kills, while Emma Smith and Ella Beckstrom each added three. Jaylen Hansen had six digs and Camaron Pfeifer dished out 11 assists.
CROSS COUNTRY
Vikings, Crusaders compete at Central City Invitational
CENTRAL CITY — The Northwest girls cross country team placed third while Grand Island Central Catholic was seventh at Thursday’s Central City Invitational.
On the boys side, the Vikings ended fifth while the Crusaders were also seventh.
Three Northwest girls placed in the top 15 — Neelie Dorsey (10th, 20:39.21), Megan Freeman (11th, 20:49.81) and Lexie Lilienthal (13th, 20:57.98).
GICC had Raegan Gellatly (20:21.60) and Grace Herbek (20:36.29) finish eighth and ninth.
The Crusaders’ Zach Cloud placed third in the boys competition in 16:44.92.
St. Paul’s Conner Wells was the individual champion in 16:19.61.
Central City Invitational
BOYS
Team Scoring
Lexington 26, St. Paul 39, Aurora 51, Minden 62, Northwest 99, Schuyler 111, Grand Island Central Catholic 122, Nebraska Christian 175, Central City 182, Madison 189, Fullerton 211, Ord 230.
Individual Top 15
1, Conner Wells, St. Paul, 16:19.61; 2, Dylan Riley, Aurora, 16:82.64; 3, Zach Cloud, GICC, 16:44.92; 4, Elmer Sotelo, Lexington, 16:45.45; 5, Ian Salazar, Lexington, 16:47.41; 6, Dawsonn Lawver, St. Paul, 16:50.96; 7, Cooper Land, Minden, 17:09.10; 8, Oscar Aguado, Lexington, 17:14.00; 9, Miguel Cruz, Lexington, 17:15.88; 10, Hugo Ramon, Schuyler, 17:19.94; 11, Ryan Berger, Riverside, 17:21.82; 12, Jacob Wells, St. Paul, 17:24.99; 13, Konner Verbeck, Minden, 17:25.39; 14, Antonio Moro, Lexington, 17:25.61; 15, Garrett Converse, Lexington, 17:30.88.
GIRLS
Team Scoring
Lexington 56, Nebraska Christian 61, Northwest 63, Minden 69, Aurora 71, Fullerton 83, Grand Island Central Catholic 92, Schuyler 105, Central City 135, St. Paul 183.
Individual Top 15
1, Jessie Hurt, Minden, 19:23.46; 2, Hannah Swanson, Nebraska Christian, 19:31.77; 3, Julianna Maxfield, Fullerton, 19:50.53; 4, Elena Kuehner, Aurora, 19:59.77; 5, Marisol Deanda, Schuyler, 20:01.11; 6, Kennadi Ureste, Lexington, 20:01.32; 7, Ella Buhlke, Central City, 20:04.90; 8, Raegan Gellatly, GICC, 20:21.60; 9, Grace Herbek, GICC, 20:36.26; 10, Neelie Dorsey, Northwest, 20:39.21; 11, Megan Freeman, Northwest, 20:49.81; 12, Kloe Severance, Ord, 20:54.23; 13, Lexie Lilienthal, Northwest, 20:57.98; 14, Kayla Barrios, Lexington, 20:59.01; 15, Kylee Dubas, Fullerton, 21:01.28.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!