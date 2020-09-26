CITY ROUNDUP: Vikings knock off three rated teams, including No. 1 Hastings

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOFTBALL

Vikings claim championship

CRETE — Class B No. 10-rated Northwest knocked off three top eight teams to win Saturday’s Crete Invitational.

The Vikings opened with a 3-2 win over No. 8 Crete when Reba Mader hit a game winning fielder’s choice in the bottom of the seventh.

Ahdriana Medrano finished 2-for-3 with a run. Ava Laurent earned the win, allowing one earned run on seven hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks.

Northwest then handed No. 1 Hastings its second loss of the season with a dominant 12-4 victory in four innings. Mader hit a grand slam while Laurent went 2-for-3 with a homer and four RBIs. Grace Baasch and Emma Sundberg each added two hits.

Kyle Caspersen and Laurent combined to limit the Tigers to three earned runs and five hits.

Northwest topped No. 5 Seward 6-1 in the championship game by scoring all of its runs in the sixth inning. Avyn Urbanski and Mader each had two hits.

Laurent allowed no runs and one hit over 5 2/3 innings. She struck out 11 and walked none to help the Vikings (16-8) extend their winning streak to 11 games.