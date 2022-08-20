City Roundup

SOFTBALL

Norfolk sweeps Grand Island

NORFOLK — The Grand Island Senior High softball team was swept by Norfolk Saturday.

The Islanders committed five errors during a 7-1 loss in the opener.

Jaidyn Walford led the Grand Island offense by going 2-for-3 while Mya Gawrych had a double.

The Islanders then dropped an 8-3 decision in the second game.

Grand Island did manage nine hits in the loss. Adriana Cabello was 2-for-3 with a RBI and a double, while Gawrych was 2-for-4 with a RBI.

Game One

Grand Island 100 000 0—1 4 5

Norfolk 002 041 X—7 9 1

WP—Schmidt. LP—Cabello. 2B—GI: Gawrych; NOR: Waldow 2, Schnoor. 3B—N: Baumgard

Game Two

Grand Island (0-4) 001 002 0—3 9 1

Norfolk 211 122 X—8 11 0

WP—Linn. LP—Sindelar. 2B—GI: Cabello; N: Schmidt, Linn, Wichman.

GICC goes 2-1 at York Invite

YORK — The Grand Island Central Catholic softball team went 2-1 during the York Invite Saturday.

The Crusaders opened with an 8-2 win over Fairbury. They had 10 hits and five extra base hits.

Anna Tibbets was 4-for-4 with four RBIs and a double to lead the offense.

GICC fell to York 8-6 in the second game. Avery O’Boyle wwas 2-for-4, while Kylie Gangwish was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a home run.

The Crusaders finished the tournament with a 6-2 win over O’Neill.

Kylie Gangwish led the offense by going 2-for-3 with two triples.

Game One

Fairbury 000 200—2 5 0

Grand Island CC 043 01X—8 10 3

WP—Saddler. LP—L’Ecuyer. 2B—GICC: Rainforth, Dvorak, Tibbetts, Greathouse. 3B—GICC: O’Boyle

Game Two

Grand Island CC 022 020—6 7 2

York 002 033—8 10 1

WP—Mattox. LP—Culler. 2B—GICC: Tibbetts; YORK: Haggadone. HR—GICC: Gangwish. YORK: McDaniel.

Game Three

O’Neill 200 000—2 4 1

Grand Island CC (2-2) 012 30X—6 7 0

WP—Rainforth. LP—NA. 2B—GICC: Gangwish, Dvorak, O’Boyle.