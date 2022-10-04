City Roundup

Volleyball

Islanders rally to defeat North Star

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team had to dig deep against Lincoln North Star.

The Islanders were down 2-1 in sets and faced match point, but they came together to rally and win 22-25, 25-21, 22-25, 26-24, 15-8 Tuesday.

Tia Traudt led Grand Island with 19 kills, six ace serves and 22 digs. Haedyn Hoos led the Islander attack with 25 kills and had 19 digs, while Jaylen Hansen had 26 digs and Lauren Taylor dished out 50 set assists.

Northwest takes two at Beatrice Tri.

BEATRICE — The Northwest volleyball team grabbed a pair of matches at the Beatrice Triangular Tuesday.

The Class B, No. 9 Vikings opened the night by defeating Hastings 25-14, 25-16. Makayla Rhoads led the attack with eight kills, while Whitney Loman added five. Mikayna Stoppkotte had six blocks, while Hannah Fletcher led the defense with 13 digs. Keyara Caspar had 10 assists, while Macie Middleton chipped in nine.

Northwest closed the night with 25-19, 25-18 win over Beatrice. Rhoads and Taylor Jakubowski each led the Vikigns with six kills, while Fletcher had eight digs and Loman added seven. Caspar had 14 assists, while Middleton had six.

Boys Tennis

Crusader defeat Holdrege

HOLDREGE — The Grand Island Central Catholic boys tennis team earned a 4-0 win over Holdrege.

The Crusaders swept both the singles and doubles matches.

Austin Staab won the closest match as he defeated Jaxson Karn 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) at No. 1 singles.

GICC 4, Holdrege 0

Singles

No. 1 — Austin Staab, GICC, def. Jaxson Karn, HOL, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4)

No. 2 — Noah Corey, GICC, def. Malachi Connell, HOL, 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1 — Bowdie Fox/Jack Kenna, GICC, def. Matthew King/Chase Bailey, HOL, 6-1, 6-2

No. 2 — Andrew Arens/JT Rein, GICC, def. Brayden Keffeler/Aden Ingwerson, HOL, 6-0, 6-2.

Cross Country

GICC’s Pilsl takes 11th at Centennial Meet

LINCOLN — George Pilsl led the Grand Island Central Catholic boys cross country team at the Centennnial Conference Meet Tuesday.

Pilsl finished 11th after running an 18:31.22 at the meet.

Centennial Conference Meet

Boys

Team Standings

Lincoln Christian 22, Lincoln Lutheran 33, Columbus Scotus 53, Omaha Concordia 68, Boys Town 73, Kearney Catholic 94, Aquinas 128, Hastings St. Cecilia 132, Bishop Neumann 178.

Medalists

1, Carter Hohlen, LC, 16:47.61; 2, Logan Lebo, LL, 17:28.44; 3, Jackson Feauto, LC, 17:30.61; 4, Brady Franzen, LL, 17:42.50; 5, Robert Hrnchir, HSC, 17:53.43; 6, Jude Maguire, CS, 18:10.20; 7, Dahlton Fisher, LC, 18:12.13; 8, Kamren Kudron, CS, 18:17.14; 9, Carlos Hurt, Boys Town, 18:28.27; 10, Payton Day, OC, 18:29.55; 11, George Pilsl, GICC, 18:31.22; 12, Joel Feauto, LC, 18:34.99; 13, Quinn Trutna, LL, 18:44.06; 14, Jore Reyes, BT, 18:53.36; 15, Miles Shugroe, KC, 18:54.31.

Other GICC runners — 17, Zack Corey 18:57.67; 31, Thomas Birch 20:02.19

Girls

Team Standings

Lincoln Christian 16, Columbus Scotus 41, Aquinas 45, Kearney Catholic 60, Omaha Concordia 73, Bishop Neumann 84.

Medalists

1, Sawyer Benne, LL, 20:37.66; 2, Annie Hueser, LC, 20:59.55; 3, Miriam Frasher, AQU, 21:13.27; 4, Gianna Frasher, AQU, 21:14.72; 5, Eva Daniell, LC, 21:15.61; 6, Joslyn Schneider, LC, 22:05.85; 7, Makaylee Kassebaum, LC, 22:11.98; 8, Faith Jipp, OC, 22:24.77; 9, Whitney Klug, CS, 22:41.30; 10, Emma Brezenski, CS, 22:47.27; 11, Isabelle Zalazny, BN, 22:48.95; 12, Addi Schumacher, CS, 23:18.22; 13, Lizzie Black, KC, 23:29.03; 14, Josie Sliva, CS, 23:36.91; 15, Jocelyn Stara, AQU, 23:38.56.