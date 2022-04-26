 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City Roundup

SOCCER

Sanchez leads NW past Lexington

Lupe Sanchez had herself a game against Lexington.

The Viking freshman put up four goals during a 4-0 win over the Minutemaids Monday at Northwest.

Northwest hosts Crete at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Islander boys win on senior night

The Grand Island Senior High boys soccer team got a win on senior night.

The Islanders posted a 4-1 win over Lincoln Northeast Monday at Senior High.

Moises Trochez put up three goals to lead the Islanders, while Gonzalo Fernandez scored the other one.

The Islanders finish the regular season at 3-10. District seedings will be released Wednesday.

Grand Island girls fall to Northeast

LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High girls soccer team fell 2-0 to Lincoln Northeast Monday.

No other information was provided.

GIRLS TENNIS

Crusader girls win over Ogallala

The Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team had no problems with Ogallala.

The Crusaders posted a 9-0 win over the Indians.

GICC host its home invite Tuesday.

GICC 9, Ogallala 0

Singles

No. 1 — Birthi, GICC, def. Krab, OGA, 8-2.

No. 2 — Kolbet, GICC, def. VanBorkum, OGA, 8-2.

No. 3 — Golka, GICC, def. Marhenke, OGA, 8-2.

No. 4 — Maser, GICC, def. Mendoza, OGA, 8-0.

No. 5 — Woods, GICC, def. Swanson, OGA, 8-2.

No. 6 — Hedman, GICC, def. Ervin, OGA, 8-1.

Doubles

No. 1 — Golka/Maser, GICC, def. Mendoza/VanBorkum, OGA, 8-3.

No. 2 — Woods/Hedman, GICC, def Swanson/Marhenke, OGA, 8-3.

No. 3 — Birthi/Kolbet, GICC, def. Krab/Ervin, OGA, 8-4.

