City Roundup

SOFTBALL

Hastings sweeps Islanders

The Grand Island Senior High softball team was swept by Class B No. 7 Hastings Tuesday.

The Tigers won the first game 7-3 before taking the second game 18-8 in five innings.

The Islanders managed to get the bases loaded with the tying run coming to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning before Hastings prevailed in the first game.

Grand Island had 12 hits with two doubles in the contest. Braelyn Sindelar, Jaidyn Walford, Mya Gawrych, Adrianna Cabello and Kiera Wolfe all had two hits for the Islanders.

Carlie Muhlbach led the Tigers by going 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

In the second game, Hastings used a nine-run fourth inning to take control. The Tigers outhit the Islanders 17-7.

Sammy Schmidt led the Hastings offense by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a double, while Muhlbach was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a double.

Gawrych was 1-for-1 with a RBI and a double to lead the Grand Island offense.

Game One

Hastings 212 200 0—7 10 1

Grand Island 010 011 0—3 12 3

WP—Breckner. LP—Sindelar. 2B—GI: Gawrych, Cabello. 3B—H: Breckner.

Game Two

Hastings 252 9X—18 17 1

Grand Island 002 6X—8 7 2

WP—Wenzl. LP—Cabello. 2B—H: Schmidt, Muhlbach; GI: Gawrych, Wolfe. 3B—H: Muhlbach, Oschner.