City Roundup
SOFTBALL
Papillion-LaVista South defeats Grand Island twice
PAPILLION — The Grand Island softball team fell to Papillion-LaVista South twice Wednesday.
After the Islanders tied the game at 2-all in the third inning, the Titans scored six runs in the next three to earn an 8-3 win in the opening game.
Grand Island had six errors in the contest. Kamdyn Barrientos was 1 of 2 with two RBIs with a home run for the Islanders.
Papillion-LaVista South held off Grand Island 9-7 in the second game. The Titans built an 9-4 lead in the fifth before the Islanders scored three runs in the next two innings. Leslie Ramos was 2 of 4 with three RBIs to lead the offense. while Ellie Gonzalez was 2 for 4 and scored two runs for the Islanders.
Game One
Grand Island 002 000 1—3 5 6
PLV South 200 213 X—8 9 4
WP—Unverzagt. LP—Cabello. 2B—PLVS: Miranda, King. HR—GI: Barrientos. PLVS: Stuart.
Game Two
Grand Island 000 132 1—7 6 1
PLV South 040 140 X—9 13 4
WP—Stuck. LP—Cobler. 2B—PLVS: Sidel. GI: Barrientos. HR—PLVS: Sidel.
BOYS TENNIS
Islanders fall to Southeast
LINCOLN — The Grand Island Senior High boys tennis team was shut out against Lincoln Southeast 9-0 Wednesday.
Alex Acosta was the only Islander to win any games as he fell 8-2 at No. 3 singles.
Lincoln Southeast 9, Grand Island 0
Singles
No. 1 — Graham Peterson, LSE, def. Alexander Roeser, GI, 8-0
No. 2 — Nahum Barber, LSE, def. Kaleb Brosz, GI, 8-0.
No. 3 — Sam Weyenth, LSE, def. Alex Acosta, GI, 8-2.
No. 4 — Walker Wood, LSE, def. Izaak Pierson, GI, 8-0.
No. 5 — Dameer Gustafson, LSE, def. Diego Espinoza, GI, 8-0.
No. 6 — Owen Smith, LSE, def. Alex Morente, GI, 8-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Peterson/Nathaniel Patue, LSE, def. Ascosta/Roeser, GI, 8-0.
No. 2 — Cooper Woods/Cam Hjermstad, LSE, def. Brosz/Pierson, GI, 8-0.
No. 3 — Smith/Gustafson, LSE, def. Espinoza/Morente, GI, no score reported
