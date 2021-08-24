City softball roundup: GICC tops Ord; Hastings sweeps Islanders

Crusaders top Ord, 8-3
ORD — An early-season theme continued for Grand Island Central Catholic Tuesday.
Despite being outhit 8-5, the Crusaders took advantage of five errors to top Ord 8-3.
GICC (4-2) jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings.
Avery O’Boyle led the Crusaders by going 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Mikah Culler earned the win by allowing one run on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks over five innings.
Claire Cargill went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs for the Chanticleers (0-5).
GICC (4-2) 230 001 2—8 5 2
Ord (0-5) 000 012 0—3 8 5
WP—Culler. LP—Holm. 2B—GICC, Tibbetts; O, Alexander, Hinrichs. HR—O, Cargill.
Hastings sweeps Islanders
HASTINGS — Class B No. 2-rated Hastings rolled to a pair of mercy-rule wins over Grand Island Senior High Tuesday.
The Tigers opened with a 12-2 victory in four innings after exploding for six runs in the first.
Kaelan Schultz led Hastings by going 3 for 3 with five RBIs and three runs. She had a pair of home runs and a double.
Kaitlyn Laux, Sammy Schmidt and Peytin Hudson all added a pair of hits.
Faith Molina allowed one run over three innings with seven strikeouts and added a home run.
Ava Dunning homered for Grand Island.
Hastings (5-0) added a 9-1 victory in five innings in the second game.
Laux had three hits while Schmidt, Schultz, McKinsey Long and Emma Synek all added two.
Hudson went the distance, giving up one run on five hits with two strikeouts and no walks.
The Islanders (1-5) were limited to eight hits over the two games.
Grand Island 000 2—2 3 1
Hastings 614 1—12 14 1
WP—Molina. LP—Sindelar. 2B—H, Laux, Long, Schultz. HR—GI, Dunning; H, Molina, Schultz 2.
Grand Island (1-5) 010 00—1 5 2
Hastings (5-0) 123 03—9 11 2
WP—Hudson. LP—Cabello. 2B—GI, Lawver; H, Laux, Schmidt, Schultz.