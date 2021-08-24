City softball roundup: GICC tops Ord; Hastings sweeps Islanders

Crusaders top Ord, 8-3

ORD — An early-season theme continued for Grand Island Central Catholic Tuesday.

Despite being outhit 8-5, the Crusaders took advantage of five errors to top Ord 8-3.

GICC (4-2) jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings.

Avery O’Boyle led the Crusaders by going 2 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Mikah Culler earned the win by allowing one run on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks over five innings.

Claire Cargill went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs for the Chanticleers (0-5).

GICC (4-2) 230 001 2—8 5 2

Ord (0-5) 000 012 0—3 8 5

WP—Culler. LP—Holm. 2B—GICC, Tibbetts; O, Alexander, Hinrichs. HR—O, Cargill.

Hastings sweeps Islanders

HASTINGS — Class B No. 2-rated Hastings rolled to a pair of mercy-rule wins over Grand Island Senior High Tuesday.

The Tigers opened with a 12-2 victory in four innings after exploding for six runs in the first.