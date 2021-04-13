City Sports Roundup: Grand Island Central Catholic powers to 7-2 dual win over York

YORK — Grand Island Central Catholic only dropped one match in both singles and doubles to power past York 7-2 in Tuesday’s dual.
Ashlyn Kucera, Ayonya Birthi, Haily Asche and Carolyn Maser all played parts in two wins for the Crusaders. Brooklyn Kolbet added a victory at No. 4 singles for Central Catholic.
GICC 7, York 2
SINGLES
No. 1—Ashlyn Kucera, GICC, def. Ellie Peterson, Y, 8-1.
No. 2—Ayonya Birthi, GICC, def. Hallie Newman, Y, 8-1.
No. 3—Erin Case, Y, def. Mia Golka, GICC, 8-4.
No. 4—Brooklyn Kolbet, GICC, def. Natalie Rockenbach, Y, 8-2.
No. 5—Haily Asche, GICC, def. Addison Legg, Y, 8-5.
No. 6—Carolyn Maser, GICC, def. Meaghan Rowe, Y, 8-5.
DOUBLES
No. 1—Case/Rockenbach, Y, def. Golka/Kolbet, GICC, 9-7.
No. 2—Asche/Maser, GICC, def. Legg/Rowe, Y, 8-3.
No. 3—Kucera/Birthi, GICC, def. Peterson/Newman, Y, 8-1.
Junior Varsity
GICC 13, York 1
SINGLES
No. 1—Elsa Dick, Y, def. Kaleigh Hinrichs, GICC, 6-1.
No. 2—Maddie Weyers, GICC, def. Lily Nuss, Y, 7-5.
No. 3—Tristyn Hedman, GICC, def. Mayah Colle, Y, 7-6 (7-3).
No. 4—Avery Kelly, GICC, def. Tina Hallisey, Y, 6-2.
No. 5—Hailey Bykerk, GICC, def. Regin Dunham, Y, 6-4.
No. 6—Kajetan Hubl, GICC, def. Shasta Tonniges, Y, 6-1.
No. 7—Hannah Hamik, GICC, def. Megan Wright, Y, 6-2.
No. 8—Madeline Logue, GICC, def. Katelynn Whitted, Y, 6-2.
No. 9—Gabby Nuncio, GICC, def. Riley Phillip, Y, 6-2.
No. 10—Lillie Encinger, GICC, def. Shasta Tonniges, Y, 6-3.
DOUBLES
No. 1—Hinrichs/Weyers, GICC, def. Dunham/Hallisey, Y, 6-2.
No. 2—Hedman/Kelly, GICC, def. Nuss/Colle, Y, 6-4.
No. 3—Bykerk/Hubl, GICC, def. Wright/Dunham, Y, 6-3.
No. 4—Nuncio/Encinger, GICC, def. Phillip/Whitted, Y, 6-0.
BOYS GOLF
Vikings place third at Lexington
ELWOOD — Northwest finished third out of 12 teams at Tuesday’s Lexington Invitational, held at Lakeside Golf Club near Johnson Lake.
The Vikings finished with a 342, eight shots behind champion Ogallala.
Joey Holling led Northwest by firing a 78 to place fourth.
“The boys played well today,” Vikings coach Alex Hull said. “They’ve had good practices this week. We feel like we can always get better on the green and can continue to improve our short irons, but we were really happy with how we played around the green and we made good decisions off the tee.”
Northwest competes in the York Invitational Thursday.
Lexington Invitational
At Lakeside Golf Club
Team Scoring
Ogallala 334, McCook 337, Northwest 342, Gothenburg 343, Kearney JV 344, Broken Bow 348, Minden 350, Cozad 356, Holdrege 372, North Platte 381, Lexington 399, Grand Island Senior High JV 400.
Individual Medalists
1, Dylan Dahstedt, Kearney JV, 74; 2, Caleb Castillo, Ogallala, 76; 3, Payton Craw, McCook, 77; 4, Joey Holling, Northwest, 78; 5, Austin Harvey, Broken Bow, 79; 6, Brady Esch, McCook, 82; 7, Corbin Murphy, Ogallala, 82; 8, Jacob Engel, Cozad, 83; 9, Paul Cole, Cozad, 83; 10, Luke Hiltibrand, Ogallala, 83; 11, Seth Daup, Gothenburg, 84; 12, Brycen Schwenka, Minden, 84; 13, Kai Jorgenson, Gothenburg, 84; 14, Kaden Broker, Holdrege, 84; 15, Jamey Birkenstrand, Minden, 85.
Northwest Results
Joey Holling 78, Johnny Bangs 86, Kanyon Shada 87, Caleb Alcorta 91, Jared Dramse 107.
Grand Island JV Results
Bode Albers 98, Isiah Nez 100, Charlie Phillips 100, Jacob Schager 102.
BASEBALL
Kearney tops Islanders, 8-2
KEARNEY — Kearney extending its spring dominance over Grand Island Senior High with an 8-2 victory Tuesday at Memorial Field.
The Bearcats (8-9) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning then took control with five more runs in the second.
Grand Island (4-5) was only outhit 9-6 but committed the only two errors of the game.
Both teams will be part of the Heartland Athletic Conference tournament which begins Thursday in Lincoln.
Grand Island (4-5) 010 001 0—2 6 2
Kearney (8-9) 250 001 x—8 9 0
WP—Miller. LP—Fay. 2B—GI, Robinson, Zeckser. 3B—K, Andersen.